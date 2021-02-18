CRICKETNEXT

India vs England: Sam Curran Out of Frame for 4th Test, Will Come With Limited Overs Squad

The third Test begins at Ahmedabad on February 24, followed by the fourth and final match of the series at the same venue from March 4.

  • PTI
  • Updated: February 18, 2021, 10:02 PM IST
All-rounder Sam Curran will not be available for selection during England's fourth Test against India beginning here on March 4 due to COVID-19 pandemic related travel restrictions, it was announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Curran will now arrive in India along with the limited overs squad.

"Sam Curran will rejoin the England squad via the charter flight carrying other members of the limited-overs line-up to India, on 26 February," the England team management said in a statement.

"Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test in the city, starting on 4 March," it added.

"However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge."

The third Test begins here on February 24, followed by the fourth and final match of the series at the same venue from March 4. The limited overs leg of the England tour begins with a T20 International here on March 12.

