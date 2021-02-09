India vs England: Sanjay Manjrekar All Praise for Virat Kohli the Skipper, Compares Captaincy Style to Viv Richards England are poised to do well on the final day of the first Test against India, but the Indian players have made it clear that they will try and chase down 420 on the final day of the match. With the pitch getting uneven bounce and turn, the target may look improbable. but the approach by the Indians is praiseworthy. Former India batsman Sanjay Majrekar has credited skipper Virat Kohli, for instilling that belief in the players.

The target for the team could have been much more, had India not wrapped up England innings for 178. Also the intent was at full show, when Kohli started the innings with Ashwin, and not pacers.

“If you saw Virat Kohli’s reaction when they got that wicket just before Lunch, it shows how this Team India thinks. Especially with Virat Kohli at the helm. Tactically, people have issues with his captaincy, but this is where Virat Kohli is like Vivian Richards, where they are always hopeful. And when a captain believes that you can still make a match out of this one from the current situation,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.

Meanewhile, The ICC announced the winners of the inaugural ICC Player of the Month Awards. Star India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2021 for his performances in the two Tests against Australia. On the other hand, South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January 2021 for her performances across three ODIs and two T20Is during the month. Ismail took seven wickets in the victorious ODI series against Pakistan, before taking five wickets in the second T20I against the same opposition.

Commenting on Pant being awarded the inaugural ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award, Ramiz Raja representing the ICC Voting Academy said: “Both times Pant played under pressure in two different sets of challenges: to draw a game and to win a game. He showed his versatility of skills in both knocks, the clincher being his temperament.”