India vs England, Second T20I in Cardiff Highlights - Hales, Bowlers Guide England to Win

01:52(IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: When you lose 3 wickets in the first 6 overs for 30 runs it's difficult to come back. I thought a partnership would get us to 145, and that would have been competitive. England made good use of the wicket which had some extra bounce. We were pushed back initally in the first six. Our powerplay was not good enough, and the score in the end reflects that. You do consider everything into account, like the pitch, etc. We did well and we knew it would be difficult for England to chase down 149, and I think they had the partnership we didn't to close it off in the end. They played Kuldeep worked really well. It's a cruel format for the bowlers, Umesh was fantastic as well, and so was Bhuvi, but unfortunately he couldn't finish it off. We gotta brush it aside and move onto the next game.