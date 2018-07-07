Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Second T20I in Cardiff Highlights - Hales, Bowlers Guide England to Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 7, 2018, 8:04 AM IST

2nd T20I, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 06 July, 2018

Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

England beat India by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Alex Hales

01:52(IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: When you lose 3 wickets in the first 6 overs for 30 runs it's difficult to come back. I thought a partnership would get us to 145, and that would have been competitive. England made good use of the wicket which had some extra bounce. We were pushed back initally in the first six. Our powerplay was not good enough, and the score in the end reflects that. You do consider everything into account, like the pitch, etc. We did well and we knew it would be difficult for England to chase down 149, and I think they had the partnership we didn't to close it off in the end. They played Kuldeep worked really well. It's a cruel format for the bowlers, Umesh was fantastic as well, and so was Bhuvi, but unfortunately he couldn't finish it off. We gotta brush it aside and move onto the next game.

01:41(IST)

ENG remains unbeaten at Cardiff, they have won all the 5 matches at this venue.

Also, this the highest successful chase at this venue in terms of target to win: 149 runs previous best was by ENG v PAK of 127 runs in 2010.

01:37(IST)

That's it then, Willey gets the winning runs as England bounce back in style to level the series. Alex Hales was the star of that chase as he stayed unbeaten on 58 and guided that chase. England win this one by 5 wickets and its all to play for on Sunday.

01:36(IST)

FOUR! Boundary from the next ball and England are almost home now, just 2 runs required from 4 balls now.

01:34(IST)

SIX! Hales completes half-century in some style, it was in the slot and he whacks it straight down the ground for a maximum. Just six runs required from 5 balls now. England 143/5

01:31(IST)

FOUR! Hales finally manages to get a boundary here, it was a good delivery but Hales connects well and beats the fielder. Right between extra cover and mid off. 12 runs required off the final over now. England 136/5.

01:29(IST)

Umesh Yadav has really bowled the first 3 balls brilliantly here, just one run conceded as he bowls fast and on the mark! 19 required from 9 now

01:26(IST)

Excellent over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar there as he concedes just 3 runs in that one, giving India some sort of hope here. 20 runs from required from final 2 overs now.

01:21(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes and he gets the big wicket of Jonny Bairstow here, Bairstow was taking the game away from India but he holes out to Kuldeep Yadav at long-leg. Departs for 18 and England are 126/5

01:19(IST)

Big big over for England, two huges sixes in that one and they concede 13 runs in that one. England need just 23 from 18 balls now and the game is in their favour you have to say

01:17(IST)

SIX! Just what was required for England, Bairstow sweeps and sweeps well. Clears the boundary with relative ease there. England are 117/4 after 16.2 overs

01:15(IST)

Hardik Pandya finishes off here and he concedes just 5 runs from his 4th and the 16th over of the innings, England taking this till the last over here you feel. They need 39 runs from the final 4 overs here.

01:10(IST)

Tight over from Kuldeep Yadav there as he concedes just 4 runs in that one, this game is set for a thrilling finish as we enter the final 5 overs with 46 runs still required

01:07(IST)

Seven runs from that Hardik Pandya over as Jonny Bairstow joins Alex Hales in the middle, England are 99/4 after 14 overs and 50 runs are required from final 6 overs here

01:02(IST)

WICKET! Dhawan takes an absolute blinder to dismiss Morgan. It was the short ball from Pandya and Morgan looks to hook it away for a maximum, it is over Dhawan's head at fine leg but he times the jump perfectly and takes a great catch. Much needed wicket for India, Morgan departs for 17. England 92/4.

01:01(IST)

Slowly but surely this partnership is taking the game away from India, already upto 48 with Hales being the main aggressor. 7 runs conceded from that over and England are 92/3 after 13 overs here. 

00:56(IST)

SIX! Hales has hit one right out of the ground and somewhere near the riverbank. Sensational shot that as he goes straight and connects beautifully, India really need a wicket now as England move onto 85/3 after 12 overs.

00:52(IST)

Expensive over that from Chahal, 13 runs from that one as Hales gets a six and then a boundary. He is the one looking comfortable against spinners here, England are 72/3 after 11 overs here

00:50(IST)

SIX! Hales using his long levers there as picks one from wide outside the offstump and deposits it over mid-wicket for a six. Incredible shot that and England are 66/3

00:47(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack here and straight away a couple of appeals, Hales is struck on the full and India in fact go for a review. But the impact was outside. England really looking tentative against spin here. They are 59/3 after 10 overs here.

00:41(IST)

Chahal slowing things up and proving difficult to get away here, still 4 overs left from Kuldeep, England really have their task cutout here. They are 54/3 after 9 overs.

00:38(IST)

Still no Kuldeep Yadav surprisingly from Kohli, Hardik Pandya continues and he concedes just 5 runs from that over. England are 49/3 after 8 overs here.

00:31(IST)

WICKET! When spinners come in, England just tremble. Joe Root departs for 9 as he looks to sweep but completely misses the ball. It was the googly from Chahal and it knocks back the off stump. Big wicket for India, England are 44/3 after 6.5 overs here.

00:28(IST)

FOUR! Alex Hales gets a boundary off the last ball there as he pulls one for four. Spoils what would have been a good over for India, 9 runs from the over and England are 42/2 after 6 overs here

00:23(IST)

WICKET! Virat won't drop it twice! Again, Buttler hits it to mid off and Kohli takes a good catch, running to his left and grabbing the chance. He departs for 14 and England are 33/2. Umesh gets his second.

00:21(IST)

DROPPED! Virat Kohli has dropped an absolute sitter there, Buttler gets a reprieve, it was sliced and went straight to Virat at mid-off. Virat jumps but the ball hits his hand and goes down. Big chance gone for India, and to add insult to injury, the next one goes for a boundary. 

00:18(IST)

Bhuvneshwar certainly keeping things tight here, 3 runs from that over and England move onto 28/1 after 4 overs here.

00:14(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

2 in 2

U Yadav gets J Roy for the second time in 2 matches in same fashion.

00:14(IST)

Despite a wicket, Buttler picks up a couple of boundaries in that over. England still going for their shots as they know that scoring will be tough once the spinners get in. England are 25/1 after 3 overs here.

00:09(IST)

WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes, Yadav pitches it full and the ball comes back in a bit. Roy is beaten all ends up as the ball clatters onto the middle-stump there. Yadav gets his revenge and England are 16/1. Roy walks back for 15.

T20 cricket is all about momentum and if India’s performance in the opening game of the T20I series against England was anything to go by, it is advantage India going into the second game of the series in Cardiff on Friday. An eight-wicket victory margin is no mean feat in the shortest format of the game and it showed the domination Virat Kohli and his players had on their English counterparts.
The live telecast of 2nd T20 international match between ind vs eng will start at 10:00 PM (IST) on July 6, 2018(Friday) in Old Trafford, Manchester. England vs India, 2nd T20 International live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Two men who stood out for the visitors was Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul. If Yadav spun a web over the opposition with his left-arm wrist-spinners, Rahul was class personified as he drove, cut, pulled and flicked with ease. It was a knock that had even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar sit up and take note. The composure at the crease and the emotions post-match showed that the century meant the world to Rahul.
While England skipper Eoin Morgan has spoken about the need to get a hang of Yadav’s deliveries, opener Jos Buttler has said that the team needs to keep calm and not panic after just one game. Buttler was the top-scorer for England and was the only player who looked comfortable against Yadav. Even though it was Yadav who ultimately did dismiss him, the batsman didn’t look like a fish out of water against the chinaman bowlers like his partners — Morgan, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.
England will look to tackle the Indian spin duo of Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal with a balanced mindset, mixing caution with aggression. The pace bowling department too has looked good with Umesh Yadav picking two wickets and bowling in good areas with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would definitely want to tick the wickets column in this game after returning figures of 0/45 from his four overs in Manchester.
For India, the only worry would be the opening duo’s failure as Shikhar Dhawan managed just 4 and Rohit Sharma flattered to deceive with a 30-ball 32. It is not often that Sharma gets out after reaching the 30s and he would definitely wish to work on that in the second game. Skipper Virat Kohli hitting form (20* off 22 balls) is also a positive after the skipper failed to make much of his opportunities in the middle in the two Ireland games.
Cardiff is known to create belters overs the years and in the last game played here, England hit 342 against Australia and that would be incentive enough for batsmen from both teams to get to the crease. The weather too shouldn’t be an issue while it would definitely be a lot less hot than what the teams experienced in Manchester.
India vs England, 2nd T20I in Cardiff: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Squads: England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey
India: Virat Kohli (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

