India vs England: Second Test Ticket Sales Start on Monday, Minimum Price Rs 100
The MA Chidambaram Stadium's three stands -- I, J and K -- will be thrown open to spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012
- PTI
- Updated: February 7, 2021, 6:23 PM IST
The MA Chidambaram Stadium's three stands -- I, J and K -- will be thrown open to spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012, when it hosts the second India-England Test from February 13. The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019. An exception was made when the stands were opened for an ODI between India and Pakistan in 2012. Tickets for the second Test, to be played there from February 13 to 17, will go on sale from February 8, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Secretary R S Ramasaamy said on Sunday.
Around 15,000 tickets will be sold and they will be available online only, he said. A TNCA press release said tickets for the general public will be sold only through www.paytm.com & www.insider.in, Paytm App and Paytm Insider App from Monday 10 am.
"There would be no Counter/Box Office sales," TNCA release added.
The daily tickets are priced from Rs 100 onwards. Tickets are also available for Rs 150 and Rs 200, the release said. Redemption of online tickets will be from 10 AM on February 11 at the stadium, the release said, adding wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during the visit for the redemption of tickets.
The TNCA staff is involved in cleaning work of the stands, Ramasaamy said, adding they will be ready before the second Test. The ongoing opening Test, the first international game in India since the COVID-19 outbreak, is being played here behind closed doors.
The media, which was barred entry for the series-opening Test, would be allowed to cover the second. The three stands have a maximum capacity of 12,000 and each of the three stands, have a capacity of 4,000 seats apiece.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking