India vs England: Selectors Decline Request to Send Prithvi Shaw & Devdutt Padikkal as Backup Openers

After a lot of debate, it is finally clear that Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal won’t be joining the team in England after a request put in by the team management, to the selectors, according to a report in India Today. The management made the request after batsman Shubman Gill was ruled out of the England series due to a shin injury.

The selectors, on the other hand have asked the management to draft Abhimanyu Easwaran in the team, who is there with the team as a reserve opener. The Indian team is set to play the five-match Test series starting August 4. According to a report, the management wrote a mail to the selectors on June 28, to send Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to England, but it seems that head selector Chetan Sharma is on the same page as the management.

The mail, it is believed, hinted that Easwaran is still not technically ready for top-quality Test cricket. But in these circumstances, his selection even as a reserve opener is debatable.

“Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the entire Test series in the UK with shin splints that will take minimum of three months to heal. The team’s administrative manager, at the end of last month, had sent an emailed requisition to former pacer Sharma asking for two more openers to be sent to the UK," PTI had quoted a senior BCCI source privy to developments.

The youngsters in question are both a part of the limited-overs squad which is in Sri Lanka to play a series starting July 13. While Shaw was removed from the Test squad after the Australia series, Padikkal earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team after solid performances in the IPL.

