India vs England: Shardul Thakur Happy with Joe Root's Wicket

He was almost not a part of the game until a surprise call-up came through on Wednesday morning. Shardul Thakur’s bowling effort proved he deserved to be included in the playing XI when India and England met in Nottingham for the first Test game. The 29-year-old is well-versed with the English conditions and history is proof. Before the first encounter of the five-match Test series, India bowling coach, Lakshmipathy Balaji was not finding it in him to inform Thakur that he will be sitting out. However, the bowling all-rounder’s show of grit and intensity over the years paid off.

A natural swing bowler, Thakur has a flair for saving the day for India when chips are down. On the opening day, the pacer pulled off a stunner by dismissing opposition skipper Joe Root. He bowled a sumptuous delivery to pin Root plumb in front of the stumps. Before Thakur sent the English captain back, Root looked to be in pristine touch and scored his 50th half-century in Test cricket. Thakur continued to wield his magic by scalping the crucial wicket of Ollie Robinson, thus breaking the backbone of England’s batting line-up. He saw the backs of both the batsmen in one single over.

Post-match, Thakur told the reporters, “It was cloudy for a while and I was really happy that we got 10 wickets. If you see he (Root) had played a few balls and he was playing really well and looked poised for a big score. At that period, getting him out was crucial for us and we got him. Really happy (on getting Root's wicket).”

“Enjoying the English conditions, it's swinging and hopefully it will stay the same. We got good pitches to practice in Durham and really enjoyed the conditions there,”he added.

The world experienced Thakur’s merits first hand at the Gabba when the Maharashtra born gave India an advantage with his batting effort as well.

India's four-man pace attack mounted extreme misery for England until the home team folded for 183 in 65.4 overs. England's batting coach Marcus Trescothick admitted India’s bowling attack have a lot of bases covered. During the virtual media interaction after the play, “They're probably the most potent in comparison to where they've been for a few years. You know how much quality they have; all sorts of good stuff of red ball bowlers currently. They play home and away and, of course, they've got to have facts to back that up.”

