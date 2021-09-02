India vs England: Shardul Thakur Misses Kapil Dev's Record by a Ball, But Gets the Praise: 'Thakur Tula Manla'

Indian top order might have deserted the team at Oval, but tail-ender Shardul Thakur smashed a fifty to take the fight to the opposition. In doing so, he scored the second fastest Test fifty for India which took just 32 balls. The fastest was scored by none other than Kapil Dev which came in 31 balls. Drafted as a seamer, Shardul is a decent all-rounder, a case in point is his innings against Australia in Brisbane earlier this year.

Fastest Test fifty by Indians (in terms of balls faced where known)30 Kapil Dev v Pakistan at Karachi, 198231 Shardul Thakur v England at The Oval, 202132 Virender Sehwag v England at Chennai, 2008#ENGvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 2, 2021

Really enjoyed watching Shardul bat. Yes, a hoick here and there but lots of excellent shots in between. Definitely making a case for a bowling all-rounder at no 8— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021

Highest batting SR in in a Test inn in Eng (Min.50 runs):174.46 - C Cairns v Eng, Lord’s, 2004 (82 off 47)163.88 - I Botham v NZ, The Oval, 1986 (59* off 36)161.81 - Kapil Dev, Lord’s v Eng, 1982 (89 off 55)158.33 - Shardul Thakur v Eng, The Oval, 2021 (57 off 36)#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 2, 2021

His innings also became important as he was seen someone who blocked Ravi Ashwin’s spot in the playing eleven. At the match eve, it was Ashwin who made all the noises as media wanted to know whether India’s best spinner will play or not? Meanwhile, the Palghar boy showed gumption as the top order left the team high and dry in the first two sessions.

There is always a person in a champion team who puts his hand up and changes the course of the game! Well played #Shardulthakur #IndvsEng #Ovaltest— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 2, 2021

Thakur tula Maanla will be said in Unison in the Dressing room now #IndvsEng— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) September 2, 2021

Earlier Skipper Virat Kohli couldn’t convert his good start into a much-anticipated three-figure knock as India’s struggles against a high quality England seam and swing attack left them crawling at 122 for six at tea on the opening day of the fourth Test here.

Kohli (50 off 96 balls), who looked a few notches above his other batting colleagues, hit some delectable cover drives but the fast-rising Ollie Robinson (16-9-24-2) got one to rear up as the Indian skipper closed his bat face to provide Jonny Bairstow a regulation catch.

