India vs England: Shardul Thakur Ruled Out of Lord's Test Due to Injury

In a big selection headache for India ahead of the second Test against England at the Lord’s, pacer Shardul Thakur has been ruled out pf the match with hamstring Injury. Captain Virat Kohli confirmed during his press conference on Wednesday that Thakur has a left hamstring injury and will only be in contention for the third Test.

In the first Test, Thalur picked up four wickets, two in each innings, however, he looked in discomfort in the second innings where he bowled only 13 overs conceding 37 runs. It was the fewest among all four pacers. It’s still not clear whether he picked up the injury during the first Test or not.

He could not perform with the bat as he was sent packing for a duck but he provide India with the assurance in number eight position which no other pace bowling option provide. This could pave way for Ravichandran Ashwin to make a comeback into the playing XI after being left out because of Ravindra Jadeja’s superior skills with the willow.

Thakur adds to India’s growing list of injuries which has already seen Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan ruled out.

With the latest pictures from the ground showing the Lord’s pitch will be on the greener side when the match begins, now, with London recording a maximum temperature of 24 degrees with average temperature around 14 degrees, it would be interesting to see if England the pitch comes into England seamers’ assistance like it did in 2018.

In case, the pitch is on the drier side, there could possibly be no harm in playing both Ashwin and Jadeja, who can trouble this brittle England batting line-up with their different variations. The poor quality of new generation of England Test players was exposed again as skipper Joe Root had to come to his team’s rescue for the umpteenth time with a fifty in the first innings and possibly a match-saving 21st Test hundred in the second essay.

