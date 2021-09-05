India vs England: Shardul Thakur Scores Fifty Again; Fans Back 'Lord Shardul' Over Hardik Pandya

Shardul Thakur again showed his fans that he can bat and his skills can come in handy in crunch situation. His performance with the bat at Oval where he scored 57 in the first innings and then followed it up with 60 in the second innings, proves that he can come good in absence of a proper all-rounder in Hardik Pandya. Not to forget, Shardul played a brilliant hand in Australia too and helped India register a win at Brisbane.

Fans too hailed ‘Lord Shardul’ and asked whether India should really wait for Hardik Pandya to return? Earlier the Baroda and Mumbai Indians cricketer expressed his inability to bowl and has been struggling to cement his place in the Test side. In such a situation, India can go horses for courses plan and play Pandya in white ball and keep Shardul for Test matches.

#LordShardul showing the middle order how it is done. Magnificent 60. What a #TeachersDay gift. pic.twitter.com/nHt7NuoUHM— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2021

Whenever he came to the wicketChange came over the game of cricket#LordShardul #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Kskc4fiL3f— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 5, 2021

Lord Shardul to Hardik Pandya for long-term all-rounder position - pic.twitter.com/rxybh8IW0Z— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) September 5, 2021

Hardik Pandya after seeing Shardul Thakur batting : pic.twitter.com/wDr2UEPZu0— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) September 5, 2021

Shardul Thakur is the fast bowling all rounder that India is hoping Hardik Pandya would turn out to be.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 5, 2021

Hardik Pandya after watching Shardul Thakur in the 4th test#ENGvsIND #LordShardul pic.twitter.com/zlnkpx5WBs— Darshan Mundhra (@darshanmundhra7) September 5, 2021

Immense from Shardul Thakur with the bat this game.Is he already allowing India to think beyond Hardik Pandya in Test cricket overseas?! Probably yes. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 5, 2021

If there was any hope of victory that England harboured at lunch following an inspired bowling performance in the first session of the fourth day of the fourth Test, it dissipated into thin air following a 100-run seventh wicket partnership between Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur. India’s innings ended at 466, with a lead of 367. They have 126 overs to bowl England out and take 2-1 lead.When the day began, India were comfortably placed at 171 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand. However, three wickets in the first session with the lead extended to only 230 by lunch brought England back into the match.

