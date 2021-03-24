India vs England: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury, Will Miss Entire IPL 2021

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the cash-rich Indian Premier League which is due to begin on April 9. The development comes after he dislocated his shoulder in the first ODI against England while fielding. He will also be unavailable for the remainder of two games. He is also captain of Delhi Capitals who kick off their IPL campaign on April 10 against CSK.

Late on Wednesday night, PTI reported Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum four months and also puts his stint for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament in doubt.

“He will have to go under the knife. So, it looks not just the first part of IPL but Iyer will miss the entire IPL. It might take a minimum four months before he can hit the nets again. He has been under severe pain,” the BCCI source told PTI.

“Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won’t take any further part in the game.Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won’t take the field,” a BCCI release had said.

In Iyer’s absence, Rishabh Pant will be named captain. And even if he is not available, Capitals have a number of options on the table: Shikhar Dhawan has led the side in IPL 2020. Also, they have Steve Smith in their ranks who is a captaincy material.

Meanwhile Mumbai Indians must be relieved that Rohit injury didn’t look that serious and in all likelihood he will be available when the IPL kicksoff. Among injured is England and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan as well. He has split the webbing between his index finger and right thumb.

“We’re going to wait 48 for hours and see how it is…give as much time as needed to hopefully be available for Friday,” Morgan said at the post-match interaction.Billings, who had dislocated his left shoulder to miss their triumphant campaign in the 2019 World Cup, too batted in the stiff run chase, and scored 18.“I haven’t spoken with Sam about his batting so I don’t know in his instance… In mine, it’s never going to be at 100 per cent but it’s not that I can’t hold a bat,” Morgan said.

Down 0-1, the world champions face a must-win situation in the second of the three ODIs here on Friday.

