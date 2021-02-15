India vs England: Siraj's Reaction to My Century Says a Lot About Our Dressing Room - R Ashwin

After completing his fifth Test century in the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, home boy R Ashwin credited batting coach Vikram Rathour for his help.

Ashwin had been out of form with the bat until the Sydney Test in Australia, where he, along with Hanuma Vihari, helped India salvage a draw on the final day. Ashwin continued the confidence into this series and now has another Test century to his name.

One notable aspect of Ashwin's batting, on a tough track where he walked in at 106 for 6, was his sweep shots. He played plenty of shots square of the wicket and ended up on 106 off 148 balls helping India set England a target of 482.

"Even after the last Test, we spoke about how we are going to counter Leach and probably bring sweep to the game. Last time I was sweeping, I was 19 years old, I hit a couple of sweep shots and got dropped from the side and never played a sweep shot for the last 13-14 years," Ashwin told Star Sports.

"I've been practising that for the last 11-12 days and I am very thankful the plan has paid off. The wicket is such that you have to score square of the wicket. Sort of had a very good day. Glad to get a big score and now we can attack with men around the bat.

"I can't say it's (sweep) been happening in the last three days, I have been practicisng with Vikram Rathore (batting coach), he has been very helpful in exploring new options. As it is I'm someone who tries a lot, and he's someone who facilitates in helping me go out and express myself, explore various options.

"I would love to credit him for how my batting has come through over the last four- five matches. He has kept me in the loop, said I've been batting very well. Asked me not to overthink it, just focus on game plans.

Ashwin said he was glad his best came in front of his home crowd.

"I'm just thankful it happened at my home ground. I don't know whether I'm going to play another Test, I don't know when the next Test is going to be here, but I am super pleased.

"I am just thinking how I'm going to recover and sleep through the night, that is all that I am thinking right now."

Speaking about his approach with tailenders, Ashwin said:

"In the past, Ishy (Ishant) been with me when I got hundreds at home. He sort of understands how I go and he was defending well. So I took calculated risks when he was there, and once Siraj came, I knew I had to get it done in a few overs. I was super thrilled the way he hit the ball out of the ground towards the end.

"I was just telling him to go through the line of the ball. Every time he slogged one over mid wicket, I will go with the spin now, the bowler is probably expecting me to go across the line. It's quite a funny thing. It was amazing to see how excited he was when I got my hundred. That says a lot about how the dressing room is. We've really lived a dream over the last 2-3 months.

"I don't know what the team is feeling like but I've been in the park for the last 8 days. I am sure they are thrilled. I can't thank the crowd enough, they have been very supportive."