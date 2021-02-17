India vs England: Skipper Joe Root Apologises to Moeen Ali After Second Test England skipper Joe Root has apologised to all-rounder Moeen Ali after calling his pre-agreed departure from India tour, a 'choice', and leaving him open to criticism. Moeen had contributed with the bat and the ball, in England's defeat against hosts in second Test. “Moeen has chosen to go home,” said Root originally. “It’s obviously been a very tricky tour for him. “Of course we wanted as many players available for as long as possible, but you also want them to be very comfortable here.

“I think we’ve come to a point where he wants to get out of the bubble. That’s absolutely fair enough. I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision for him, but it’s one we completely respect and understand.”

Meanwhile, after the loss he said, "It's a bit of an education. We've got to quickly learn from this because sometimes these are the conditions that you come up against," Root said at the post-match press conference.

He refused to believe it's the end of the road for England's prospects in the four-match series, taking inspiration from their performances in the recent past.

"As I said after the last game it's really important that we stay level. We don't get too far above our station when we win and we don't see it as doom and gloom when we have tough weeks like we have this time round. "We've played some really good cricket over the recent past, in challenging conditions, very foreign conditions, and we've been, let's be honest, outplayed in all three departments this week."

"We look at how they've gone about things on a surface that has spun a huge amount -- probably bounced more than we anticipate as well but take that forward, take it as a learning and make sure that we're better for it next time."