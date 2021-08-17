CricketNext

India vs England: 'Special, Special Win'-Team India Hailed on Twitter After Lord's Win
2-MIN READ

India vs England: 'Special, Special Win'-Team India Hailed on Twitter After Lord's Win

Indian cricketers celebrate fall of another English wicket on final day of the second Test match.

Indian cricketers celebrate fall of another English wicket on final day of the second Test match.

England, set 272 to win on the last day, were dismissed for just 120 on a largely docile pitch, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 as India won for just the third time in their 19 Tests at the ‘home of cricket’.

India beat England in an epic clash by 151 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five match Test series. It almost looked impossible at one stage, but heaps of wickets made sure India come out with an unimaginable win at the Mecca of Cricket. Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in this five-match series after a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

India, after Ajinkya Rahane’s 61, saw tailenders Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) both make their highest Test scores and share an unbroken stand of 89 before skipper Virat Kohli declared his side’s second innings on 298-8 shortly after lunch on Monday’s last day.

first published:August 16, 2021, 23:51 IST