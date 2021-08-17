India vs England: 'Special, Special Win'-Team India Hailed on Twitter After Lord's Win

India beat England in an epic clash by 151 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five match Test series. It almost looked impossible at one stage, but heaps of wickets made sure India come out with an unimaginable win at the Mecca of Cricket. Here’s how Twitter reacted:

We were hungry, had desire and we showed it! Everyone turned up and we leave Lord's with a win that we won't forget soon. We take this momentum and move on. pic.twitter.com/xG9kaWtdU6— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 16, 2021

Remarkable effort by Indian bowlers to bowl out England inside two sessions to win the Lord’s Test. Big credit to Rahane & Pujara as well as Shami & Bumrah for putting up match-winning partnerships. And a well deserved Man of the Match for KL Rahul for a classy knock. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OKmPETajit— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 16, 2021

A team united all the way. Fighting against the odds giving it their all. A brilliant win by #TeamIndia 🇮🇳You showed great character and spirit. Well done boys 😊 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/6FT8xOqCFa— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 16, 2021

Super team effort and a memorable victory! 🇮🇳Nothing better than the ebbs and flows of test cricket.#InItTogether #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/08u9lAKsqt — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 16, 2021

Wow!!!! What a win!!— Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) August 16, 2021

England, set 272 to win on the last day, were dismissed for just 120 on a largely docile pitch, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 as India won for just the third time in their 19 Tests at the ‘home of cricket’.

Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in this five-match series after a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

India, after Ajinkya Rahane’s 61, saw tailenders Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) both make their highest Test scores and share an unbroken stand of 89 before skipper Virat Kohli declared his side’s second innings on 298-8 shortly after lunch on Monday’s last day.

