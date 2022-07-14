India vs England 2022: Probable Playing 11s For IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI at Lord's

India are all set to take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, July 14. The match will be played at the iconic Lord’s stadium in London at 5:30 pm IST.

Rohit Sharma’s men kicked off the ODI series in style after outclassing England in the first match by 10 wickets. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah starred in the encounter as he registered career-best figures of 6 for 19. Mohammed Shami picked up 3 wickets while Prasidh Krishna bagged one wicket. scored the winning runs without losing a single wicket.

England were bowled out for just 110 runs after star batters Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone failed to fire for the hosts. All-rounder Ben Stokes also looked rusty after being rested for the T20I series.

India chased down the target with ease as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan cruised to put up an unbeaten 114-run stand for the first wicket.

Skipper Jos Buttler, will be under severe pressure and will want to secure the ODI series after losing the T20I series earlier in the month.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England vs India Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

England vs India squads:

England squad for ODI series against India: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey

India squad for ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

