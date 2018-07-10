Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: Stats Reveal Why Morgan & Co Will Be a Different Beast in the ODI Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 10, 2018, 8:36 PM IST
Virat Kohli and his troops may have recorded a thrilling 2-1 win in the recently-concluded T20I series against England but the visiting team will have to be wary of the hosts as the change in format could spell change in fortunes of the home side.

Eoin Morgan's team come into this series on the back of a thumping 5-0 win over arch-rivals Australia in the 50-over format and will look to emulate similar sort of a performance against the number two side in the world.

England are currently sitting pretty at the top of pile as far as the the ICC ODI rankings are concerned and majority of it is down to their explosive batting line-up, which has delivered more often than not in recent times for the 'Three Lions'.

Since 2016, the English batsmen have raked up most number of runs when it comes to the 50-over format — 14,297 (1,533 runs more than the second highest team). Moreover, they are the only team who have managed to achieve a strike rate of 100+ during this period, not even the Galactico batsmen of India have managed to achieve this feat.

Recently, the power-packed batting line-up of England set the new world record of highest team total in ODIs when they smashed a hapless Australian bowling attack for 481/6 in Notthingham — the venue for the first match between England and India on Thursday.

The likes of Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow have been garnering all the plaudits recently but stats suggests that almost the entire batting line-up is chipping in with crucial performances whenever the team requires them to. While the openers have scored 4685 runs in 54 matches in the last couple of years, the players batting at position 3-5 have out-scored them, having put together a combined total of 6,000 runs in the same number of matches.

England are also the only team to have three players in the top-10 batsmen list since 2016 (in terms of runs scored) — Joe Root (2363 in 50 matches), Jason Roy (1882 in 48 matches) and Alex Hales (1723 in 41 matches). Jason Roy (106.08) has the best strike rate the top 10 batsmen since 2016, while Joe Root (17) has the most number of 50’s to his name since 2016.

First Published: July 10, 2018, 7:40 PM IST

