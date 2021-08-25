India vs England: 78 Is India's Third Lowest First Innings Total; Have Never Won Scoring Below 104

India’s batsmen suffered an embarrassing collapse as they slumped to 78 all out in the first innings of the third Test in Leeds against England. India went from 56 for 3 to 78 all out, losing their last five wickets for 11 runs.

India, on a high after a win at Lord’s, had opted to bat first. Only two batsmen - Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) - got to double digits. Captain Virat Kohli made 7 while three batsmen - KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami - made ducks.

Here’s a quick stats summary of India’s shambolic performance with the bat.

- It was India’s ninth all-time lowest score in Tests.

- It was the third lowest score for India while batting first after winning the toss in a Test. 75 against West Indies in Delhi in 1987 and 76 against South Africa in Ahmedabad in 2008 were the first two in the list.

Do India have any hope in this Test after this performance?

- The lowest total India have not lost is after scoring 83, against New Zealand in Mohali in 1999. The match was drawn.

- The lowest first innings total after which India have won is 104. It came against Australia in Mumbai in 2004.

- Captain Kohli got out to James Anderson for the seventh time in Tests. Anderson now joins Nathan Lyon in bowlers to have dismissed Kohli the most times.

