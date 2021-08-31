India vs England: Steve Harmison Feels James Anderson Might Retire Soon

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison feels that James Anderson might just retire at the end of the India series. Anderson, 39, is one of the only two bowlers from his country, to have taken 300 wickets or more on home soil.

“I’ve got a funny feeling, I don’t know what it is, but I really have got a funny feeling that Jimmy Anderson will retire at the end of Old Trafford," Harmison told the talkSPORT cricket podcast.

“I don’t think the Ashes will either go ahead or go ahead in such a way and I think Jimmy might just look at this and go ‘you know what, if I go to The Oval and bowl well and then I’ve got Old Trafford at the end, my illustrious career couldn’t get any better than to finish by knocking Virat Kohli over from the end I bowl at, which is named after me, and there’s potentially no Ashes in six months time," Harmison added.

Back in 2015, Anderson had announced his retirement from white-ball cricket to prolong his Test career, but was tempted to make a return to the Hundred. But eventually decided against it, as it would have hampered his availability for the India series.

Meanwhile, England coach Chris Silverwood has hinted that Anderson might not play in the fourth Test. “What I don’t want to do is break them. We’ve got a lot of cricket in front of us. The Tests are coming thick and fast now. Back-to-back, it is difficult," said England head coach Chris Silverwood to the media while pointing out the workload of his two new-ball bowlers, Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

At the age of 39, Anderson has already bowled more number of overs in the first three Tests than any of the Indian seamers has bowled. He has bowled 116.3 which is just two balls less than Ollie Robinson (116.5), who has bowled the most in the series.

