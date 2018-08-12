Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Stiff Back Keeps Kohli Away from Day 4 Action at Lord's

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
Stiff Back Keeps Kohli Away from Day 4 Action at Lord's

Virat Kohli. (Image: AP)

Loading...
In bad news for India, captain Virat Kohli didn't take field on Day 4 of the second Test between England and India due to a stiff back.

However, the Indian captain will be fit enough to bat and India will require a herculean batting effort from him if they are to save the Test match.

Kohli has been the standout batsman in an otherwise struggling batting line-up, scoring 149 and 51 in the first Test at Edgbaston. No other Indian batsman has scored a half-century so far in the series.

Meanwhile, England declared at 396/7 and lead India by 289 runs. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran came out all guns blazing and piled on the runs quickly for the hosts before Pandya got the better off Curran for 40. That was enough for Joe Root to call back his batters as Woakes stayed unbeaten on 137.

Earlier, Woakes continued a superb return to England duty with a maiden Test century. He shared a partnership of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93) that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980. It was a stand made all the more valuable by the fact England had slumped to 98 for four at lunch, after their latest top-order collapse threatened to undo the bowlers' good work.

India were dismissed for 107 in their first innings.

Also Watch

england vs india 2018kohli battingKohli injuryvirat kohli
First Published: August 12, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...