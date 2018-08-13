Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Stokes Excluded as England Name Unchanged Squad for Trent Bridge Test

AFP | Updated: August 13, 2018, 8:28 PM IST
Stokes Excluded as England Name Unchanged Squad for Trent Bridge Test

Ben Stokes. (AFP)

London: Ben Stokes was again omitted as England named an unchanged 13-man squad on Monday for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge starting Saturday, where victory would see them clinch the series.

Stokes's ongoing trial on a charge of affray in Bristol saw him left out by England as they thrashed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday to go 2-0 up with three to play in the five-match campaign.

However, a brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial, which is expected to end before the third Test starts.

"The ECB will make an assessment of Ben Stokes’s availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded," the statement said.

Fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, who took Stokes's place, starred with both bat and ball in a man-of-the-match display at Lord's.

Woakes made 137 not out, his maiden Test century, and also took four wickets as England overpowered India, the world's top-ranked Test side.

By naming the same squad, England retained uncapped Essex paceman Jamie Porter and off-spinner Moeen Ali, both of whom missed out on a place in their XI that played at Lord's.

England squad for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge, August 18-22:

Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jamie Porter (Essex)

First Published: August 13, 2018, 8:27 PM IST
