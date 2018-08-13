Stokes Excluded as England Name Unchanged Squad for Trent Bridge Test

Loading...
Stokes's ongoing trial on a charge of affray in Bristol saw him left out by England as they thrashed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday to go 2-0 up with three to play in the five-match campaign.
However, a brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial, which is expected to end before the third Test starts.
"The ECB will make an assessment of Ben Stokes’s availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded," the statement said.
Fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, who took Stokes's place, starred with both bat and ball in a man-of-the-match display at Lord's.
Woakes made 137 not out, his maiden Test century, and also took four wickets as England overpowered India, the world's top-ranked Test side.
By naming the same squad, England retained uncapped Essex paceman Jamie Porter and off-spinner Moeen Ali, both of whom missed out on a place in their XI that played at Lord's.
England squad for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge, August 18-22:
Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jamie Porter (Essex)
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
First Published: August 13, 2018, 8:27 PM IST