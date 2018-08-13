Stokes to Miss Third Test; Series Participation in Doubt

Loading...
Stokes is also facing a cricket discipline case which has been put on hold pending the end of criminal proceedings, prompting speculations in the local media that he could also miss the rest of the Test series.
His trial continues today and is not expected to conclude until Wednesday, 24 hours after England are likely to name their squad for the third Test.
The 27-year-old is facing a trial for his involvement in a Bristol nightclub brawl, which took place last year in September.
The trial is still on and it is expected that England Cricket Board (ECB) will name its squad for the third Test tomorrow and Stokes might not be named in it.
Stokes played a key role in England's 31-run victory in the series opener at Birmingham, taking four wickets in the second innings including that of skipper Virat Kohli.
But the home team did not miss the services of their star all-rounder during the second Test at Lord's as Chris Woakes, his replacement, contributed handsomely with bat and ball.
England lead the five-match series 2-0, reducing the pressure on the team management to rush back Stokes even if he is found not guilty
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
First Published: August 13, 2018, 5:08 PM IST