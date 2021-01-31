- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India vs England: Stuart Broad Says Hosts' Confidence Will Be High But They're 'Not Impregnable'
Stuart Broad believes India's confidence will be "sky high" following their remarkable series win in Australia, but added that what England can't do is build India up "in our minds" in the upcoming four-Test series.
- IANS
- Updated: January 31, 2021, 5:09 PM IST
Veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad believes India's confidence will be "sky high" following their remarkable series win in Australia, but added that what England can't do is build India up "in our minds" in the upcoming four-Test series. Depleted by injuries and without their star players, India under Ajinkya Rahane, registered a 2-1 win in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Series. The series victory included a memorable three-wicket win at the Gabba in Brisbane where they chased down a 328-run target on the final day of the Test match.
IND v ENG FULL COVERAGE | IND v ENG FULL SCHEDULE
"This is not an easy place to tour, and India's confidence will be sky high from winning at the Gabba to complete a series victory in Australia earlier this month," Broad wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.
"I can tell you that they had supporters within this England team throughout that decisive match in Brisbane. The togetherness, the character, spirit and willingness they showed was phenomenal. Any team in the world would have been proud of what India achieved despite being depleted by injuries," he added.
Courtesy their series win in Australia, India are currently placed at the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.
'Addition of Virat Kohli Makes India's Batting Bulletproof' - Ian Chappell
"They are the World Test Championship leaders for good reason. But we have moved from being admirers to their enemy within a couple of weeks and what we cannot do is build India up in our minds. They are not impregnable," said the 34-year-old.
The 144-Test veteran also praised India skipper Virat Kohli, terming him one of the "best" batsman he has ever seen.
"Virat Kohli is one of the best I've ever seen but if we go through all their positives we will be defeated before we've even begun. We need to build on our own strengths. We are entering the series in great form ourselves," said Broad while highlighting England's recent 2-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka," said Broad.
"We've got batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders in the top 10 of the world rankings. Yes, India are a brilliant side, and it would be one of the most remarkable series victories if we were able to pull it off, but we know if we get our mindset right we can beat anyone," he added.
Virat Kohli in Line to Surpass MS Dhoni as Most Successful Skipper at Home
India only need to win the four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5, with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the World Test Championship final. If they lose one Test against England though, they will need to win three matches.
England, on the other hand, need to beat India 3-0. Even a 2-2 drawn series will not be enough for England to go past India and finish among the top two on the Test Championship final.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking