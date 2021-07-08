India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar Expects Rohit Sharma to Come Out Good in Test Series

Even though Rohit Sharma might have done little in the last few series as an opener, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that the batsman will repeat his 2019 World Cup performance where he scored five tons. Gavaskar went on to say there is no reason why Rohit can’t repeat his feat in the red-ball cricket now.

The legendary batsman also said that there should be no surprise if Rohit manages to do well in the Test series against England. “We saw Rohit Sharma score five incredible hundreds in the World Cup in England two years back,” Gavaskar had told PTI.

“The century he got against South Africa was on a tough pitch and cold conditions and he made the adjustments beautifully. Now two years later he is even more experienced so don’t be surprised if he repeats that performance in this series too,” he added. Even though Rohit did not score heavily in the WTC final against New Zealand, but he did manage to get starts.

Meanwhile, Seven positive tests in the England limited-overs squad due to play Pakistan from Thursday may cast a shadow on India’s chances of getting a warm-up ahead of the five-Test series which begins next month.

Both ECB, which was forced to overhaul its limited-overs squad, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told IANS on Wednesday that there is no update, development or change to the current plan with regard to India series following the positive tests in England camp.

