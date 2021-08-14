India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar Has This to Say on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's Poor Form

Team India’s Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara’s poor form in ongoing tour of England has already raised quite a few questions. Both batsmen considered to be the pillars of India’s middle-order along with skipper Virat Kohli, have not been at their best in the last few outings. While the Indian Test vice-captain Rahane was the highest run-scorer in the inaugural WTC cycle, however, his consistency wasn’t at its best throughout. On the other hand, Pujara seems to have lost his confidence and hasn’t scored a ton since the 2018-19 tour of Australia. The duo have been averaging in the 20s this year.

So far in the three innings against England, Pujara managed a score of 4, 12* and 9. While Rahane could only muster 5 and 1, in his two. However, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar is not happy at with the constant criticism directed towards the two experienced Indian batsmen. The former-cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that “Rahane was the highest run-scorer for India at the WTC final with 49-runs and nobody else from the team had scored in that period”. Speaking on Sony Sports Network, he also rued that “questions have been asked only about two cricketers. They are low-profile cricketers and they are not going to rip their shirt off and create a scene (in case they are dropped),” he added.

The Little Master also pointed out that none of the Indian batsmen, with the exception of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, have been scoring runs consistently so far. However, following Rahane and Pujara’s poor form, he said if these two are getting out in the same manner in consecutive matches, then questions must also be asked of the support staff for not working on the flaws yet.

“Just let Rahane play. Yes, if he does not score runs here there is cause for concern but that cause for concern has to be regarding his technical abilities, with Pujara as well,” he remarked. Gavaskar compared Rahane’s dismissals in Australia are similar to in England as well and said nothing has “changed as far as that is concerned”.

“So what is happening? Who is the one to take care of it? Not just with Pujara. There’s a staff there. If you are getting out in the same manner, then there is something wrong not just with your technique but also the guys who are supposed to help you,” he further added.

Meanwhile, in the Lord’s Test, the visitors lead the hosts by 245 runs at stumps on day two. England were at 119-3 in response to India’s 364.

