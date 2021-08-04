India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts 4-0 or 3-1 Win for India; Says Hosts' Batting Brittle

In the last few tours to England, this might just be the best chance for India to win a series there, for the first time after 2007. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that Virat Kohli and boys could take the series 4-0 or 3-1.

“My prediction is, if again this time I am making it contingent (on) to the weather… if the hot conditions are there, hot conditions are there for 22 out of possible 25 days, then I think India will win 4-0.

“In case you have a situation where the weather is going to be a factor, then I think India will win 3-1, but I think India will still go on to win, because England is now a very depleted side, and their batting, as we saw in the series against New Zealand, is being brittle," Gavaskar said ahead of the first Test.

One of the most sought-after battles will be between Virat Kohli and James Anderson, and Gavaskar is confident that the Indian will come out on top.

“Looking at the way Kohli adapted in 2018, looking at the way he was so certain around off-stump, his shot selection was so immaculate… “… I just think Anderson as a fast bowler getting three-year older and Virat Kohli getting three years more experienced, and I think batsmen are at their peak around this 28-33-34, I do believe that Virat Kohli will come out triumphs like he did in 2018," said Gavaskar.

And Kohli and Pujara not being among runs could only serve as an incentive for them, he felt.

“I think it is a great incentive for both of them, both of them are run hungry batsmen, both of them want to get big hundreds. But I don’t think it is going to play on their minds," he said.

“It doesn’t play on your mind, no batsman thinks that far ahead, a good/great batsman only thinks about the next ball, they don’t even think of the previous ball, and both these batsmen without doubt are very great players," he signed off.

