India vs England: Raina Replaces Rayudu in ODI Squad

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suresh Raina as Ambati Rayudu’s replacement in India’s ODI squad for the series against England. The announcement came after Rayudu failed to clear his fitness test that was held at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Friday," the BCCI statement read.
It was expected to be a dream return for Ambati Rayudu into the Indian team on the back of a brilliant show in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the batsman’s hopes of joining the team for the limited-overs tour of England were dashed on Friday when the 32-year-old failed the now compulsory Yo-Yo test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Rayudu last played for India against Zimbabwe in 2016 and while the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor MS Dhoni passed the test with flying colours, the Hyderabad batsman’s score was well below the threshold mark of 16.1 as per reports.
Rayudu isn’t the only one who failed the test that has seen not just the senior boys, but also the ‘A’ team players take the test in batches at the NCA. While the India ‘A’ and U-19 teams were so far excluded from going through the Yo-Yo test, they were added to the system this time round as even the Test team went through the fitness test before the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The earlier casualties were Mohammed Shami in the senior team and Sanju Samson in the ‘A’ team.
Meanwhile, as for Raina, he played his last ODI against South Africa in Mumbai in 2015. In total, the swashbuckling southpaw has featured in 223 ODIs (192 innings) and has scored 5,568 runs, which includes 5 centuries and 36 half-centuries.
India’s squad for ODIs against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav
First Published: June 16, 2018, 8:58 PM IST