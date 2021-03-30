India vs England: T Natarajan Congratulates Team After Clean Sweep of England Across all Formats

Team India pacer T Natarajan was in a good mood and congratulated his teammates for a superb clean sweep of England across all the formats as India won the last ODI against England by 7 runs to take the three-match series 2-1.

Playing his first game of the series, Natarajan played a key role in the last over as he had 14 runs to defend against a Sam Curran, who threatened to take the game away from the hosts and was batting in his 90s. The left-arm pacer gave away only six runs as India closed the game and took the series.

Natarajan ended with figures of 1/73 from his quota of 10 overs in the game and picked up the wicket of Ben Stokes.

India vs England ODI Series Review

Following the victory, he took to Twitter to congratulated his teammates and credited persistency and consistency for the results.

“If you are persistent, you will get it. If you are consistent, you will keep it. Congratulations #TeamIndia #3-0,” Natarajan tweeted along with the photos.

Team India has been in sensational form across all the formats and have continued the good work at home as well after their historic series win Down Under. India have swept aside England 3-1 in the Test series despite losing the first Test and then went on to win the five-match T20 series 3-2 despite being 2-1 down before winning the ODI series in a nail-biter in Pune on Sunday.

India will now be next seen in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, starting on June 18 at Southampton. Following that, India will play five Tests against England over the months of August and September before taking part in some T20 series — which are yet to be decided as a preparation for the World T20 later in the year.

The World T20 will be played in the month of October and November in India.