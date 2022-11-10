India vs England Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG Semifinal on TV And Online?

India and England will face-off in the blockbuster semifinal of the T20 World Cup on November 10. Pundits are backing Team India to triumph over England in the high-stakes semi-final. Rohit Sharma and Co finished on top of the points table in their group and looked like the most settled team of the Super 12 stage. England will have to contend with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, who are in the form of their lives.

Moreover, the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami have bowled well in the powerplay and at the death. Jos Butler-led England will have to be at the top of their game if they are to defeat this strong Indian side. England have plenty of match-winners of their own and will aim to target Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who have looked brittle. The match might very well be decided by who wins the battle between England seamers and Indian batters.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England, here is all you need to know:-

When will the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England be played?

The T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England will be played on November 10, Thursday.

Where will the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England be played?

The T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England begin?

The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on November 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England?

The T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England?

The T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

