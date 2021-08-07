India vs England: Tail Wags for Team India in Nottingham; Consistent Runs Needed from Bowlers

Team India is blessed to have some of the best fast-bowlers and spinners in their line-up and many have hailed the bowling attack as the country’s best ever. The presence of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Ishant Sharma makes the team looks solid in the bowling department. But this also brings a huge concern for the team.

Barring the spinners — R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian team does not really boast of a fast bowler who can be termed as a reliable batsman. The runs from tail-enders in Test matches are of utmost value — especially in foreign conditions, where contributions from each of the lower-order batsmen can make a huge difference to the outcome of the match.

Just for the record, the current crop of fast bowlers in India have a poor batting record. Bumrah averages a touch over three, Siraj, courtesy a few not outs averages 11, Ishant Sharma eight and Shami 11. These are not the type of scores the Indian team would expect from the lower-orders, but that is the harsh reality. And the bigger problem is, all of them are match-winners with the ball, and irreplaceable, for their wicket-taking abilities.

If we look around the world, Australia is perhaps one of the best teams, who consistently get runs from their bowlers in crucial situations. Let’s start with Pat Cummins — the best bowler in the world has a batting average of 16.47 and has two fifties to his name. Mitchell Starc has an average of 22, and has 10 fifties to his name. Their no.11 Josh Hazlewood too has an average of 12.

To win consistently overseas, India needs much more stronger contributions from 8,9, 10, 11. In the ongoing Test against England at Nottingham, Indian bowlers — Bumrah, Siraj and Shami went on to add 48 runs together, which helped India get a lead of 95.

Though this might just be the start, but as per skipper Virat Kohli, the bowlers are looking to make it count with the bat too, and are putting in the hard yards.

