India vs England: Team India Arrives in Leeds, BCCI Shares Picture of Venue

The Indian team is raring to play the third Test against England from August 25 at Headingley. This will be the first instance after 2002 that India play a Test at this venue. The stage is set for Virat Kohli and Co. to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in series at a ground that they historically favour. The BCCI on Sunday posted a tweet captioning it, “Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England."

Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/H16mwNpXBs— BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2021

Even though cricket is highly predictable and it would be difficult to say which team will win in Headingley, but the way India won at Lord’s clearly shows that the momentum is with the visitors. The build up to the Test is also such that no one is giving England a chance to make a comeback in the series. Rightly so, their batting, apart from skipper Joe Root, looks woefully out of form. As far as the bowling is concerned, James Anderson has been the wrecker-in-chief, and there isn’t much to show for others.

Meanwhile, Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that head coach Chris Silverwood too should be held accountable for the team’s defeat against the Virat Kohli-led India in the second Test at Lord’s, which the tourists won in a fifth-day thriller.

In a long Facebook post late on Saturday, Vaughan wrote, “A lot has been said about this being a big six months for Joe Root as England captain, but the same is true for Chris Silverwood as coach — and perhaps even more so. It is four months since the removal of Ed Smith made Silverwood the all-powerful head coach, with free rein over selection. And in that time England’s record in Tests reads: played four, drawn two, lost two — and those two draws would probably have been defeats had the weather not intervened," Vaughan wrote.

