India vs England: Team India Garners Praise After Dominant Victory at Trent Bridge

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 22, 2018, 6:00 PM IST
India crushed England by 203 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday to stay alive in the five-match series. Having set a target of 521 on the back of Virat Kohli’s 23rd Test century, India dismissed the hosts for 317.

After the win, Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory messages for India.

Former Indian middle-order batsman VVS Laxman wished the side on their victory. He wrote, “Many congratulations to the Indian team on the victory at Trent Bridge. They showed a lot of character after being 2-0 down and am very happy with the way most of the batsmen applied themselves, and the bowlers were clinical too. Well deserved !”

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag expressed his delight with India’s performance and was looking forward to the remaining games. He said, “Well done! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on the resounding win at Trent Bridge. Great team effort to win this after being 2-0 down, must be an exciting remaining 2 test matches. Best wishes.”





Harbhajan Singh, who is a part of the Sky broadcast team for the series, reckoned there were a lot of positives for the visitors heading into the remaining two Tests.

Here are some of the other reactions on social media.











After the game, members of the team also expressed their delight on an exceptional victory.  India captain Virat Kohli, who picked up the player of the match award for his 200 runs in the game, shared some on-field moments with side during the game and said, "Top performance by the boys! Amazing game and a great win."



Cheteshwar Pujara, whose contributed with a vital 72 in the second innings, expressed that he was 'thankful to be a part of this brilliant squad'.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan shared an image of him and Murali Vijay sharing a drink after the final wicket on Day 5.



Ajinkya Rahane, whose 81 was instrumental in India posting a massive total after being put in by England skipper Joe Root, also shared a selfie and said, "Satisfying feeling after a fantastic team effort! Will enjoy this win today and take it one game at a time. Thanks to all the fans who’ve stood by us."

First Published: August 22, 2018, 5:03 PM IST
