India vs England: Team India Garners Praise After Dominant Victory at Trent Bridge

(AP Photo)

Many congratulations to the Indian team on the victory at Trent Bridge. They showed a lot of character after being 2-0 down and am very happy with the way most of the batsmen applied themselves, and the bowlers were clinical too. Well deserved ! #ENGvIND

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 22, 2018

Well done! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on the resounding win at Trent Bridge. Great team effort to win this after being 2-0 down, must be an exciting remaining 2 test matches . Best wishes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 22, 2018



Job done..Big win.. Congratulations Team India for winning the 3rd Test.. lots of positives going forward✅ indian seamers❤️ 🔥🔥🔥 🔥

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2018

Fabulous spell of fast bowling by @jaspritbumrah93. A good fightback by #TeamIndia with every player contributing. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BLv1khrq3y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2018

Congratulations Team India. Gives me immense joy to see Indian fast bowlers pick up19 out of the 20 wickets. The series has surely opened up now! #ENGvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 22, 2018



Openers. Pujara and Rahane. Hardik and Bumrah. Ishant and slip catching. And Run Machine Kohli. Lots of positives from just one Test match. #EngvInd

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 22, 2018

No rain, no anxious moments, no resistance from last pair, victory achieved quickly, clinically. Congrats India. Marks a major turnaround in the series too. England beware! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 22, 2018

And it's all over. Congratulations India.for the great fight back to win this test. This was a clinical victory and good to see so many players contributing well. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 22, 2018

Top performance by the boys! Amazing game and a great win. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/QXlULwh7PW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 22, 2018



A great win by the team! So thankful to be a part of this brilliant squad. Onto the next one! #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/FM2Epm9gDx

— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 22, 2018



Satisfying feeling after a fantastic team effort! Will enjoy this win today and take it one game at a time. Thanks to all the fans who’ve stood by us. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/z68VqxgpB9

— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 22, 2018

First Published: August 22, 2018, 5:03 PM IST