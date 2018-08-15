Team India Hoist Tricolour on Independence Day in London

Loading...
The players gathered outside their hotel to hoist the flag before leaving for Nottingham later in the day.
"On behalf of the Indian cricket team all the way from UK, here's wishing everyone a happy Independence Day. Jai Hind," Kohli said on the occasion.
Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah all shared pictures of themselves celebrating the Independence Day in the city.
"It's a great feeling to be an Indian. May the tricolour always fly high. Happy Independence Day Jai hind," wrote Kuldeep on Twitter.
Bumrah said, "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better. Wishing you all a very #HappyIndependenceDay."
"Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better". 🇮🇳— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 15, 2018
Wishing you all a very #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/VXAyUSuVCb
The BCCI also uploaded a video of the team's celebrations. The team is preparing to play the third Test at Trent Bridge, which starts from August 18.
MUST WATCH: On Independence Day, members of #TeamIndia came together to honour the tricolour in England. What a proud moment this #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndependenceDayIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2018
Full Video Link---> https://t.co/MBEx1zhR6K pic.twitter.com/LWhooUwORO
India are currently 2-0 down in the five-match series after losing the first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs and the second by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's.
Last year, the Indian team celebrated Independence Day in Sri Lanka where Kohli and Shastri hoisted the national flag.
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
england vs india 2018independence dayIndiaIndia vs Englandjasprit bumrahkarun nairRavi Shastrivirat kohli
First Published: August 15, 2018, 8:39 PM IST