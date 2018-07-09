Team India Report Card: Three-match T20I Series Against England

Shikhar Dhawan: Rating: 2, Verdict: Poor
Shikhar Dhawan had displayed great form during the IPL and T20I series against Ireland recently. But the southpaw failed to deliver against England. Dhawan was kept quiet at the top of the order and returned with scores of 4, 10 and 5 in three match series. Though India managed to still do well and win the series sans his contribution at the top of the order, his form would be the key to team’s chances in the ODI series.
Rohit Sharma: Rating: 7, Verdict: Good
Rohit Sharma might have missed out on a ton in the T20I series against Ireland recently, but he made the most of the opportunity versus England. He powered his way to a hard-hitting century from just 56 balls at the top of the order and guided India to a comfortable victory in the third T20I in Bristol. Sharma put the opposition bowlers to the sword and struck 11 fours and five sixes in his masterful innings. He did miss out though in the other two games, where he got 32 and 5 respectively.
Lokesh Rahul: Rating: 7, Verdict: Good
Widely regarded as one of India’s most talented batsman KL Rahul started with a bang against England as he struck a century in the first T20I in Manchester. Coming on the back of strong performances in IPL and against Ireland, Rahul’s innings of 101 was a class apart. The elegant batsman scored his hundred at a strike rate of 187.04 without taking many risks. However, he could only manage 25 runs in the next two games.
Virat Kohli: Rating: 5, Verdict: Average
India skipper Virat Kohli must be a relieved man having got some runs under his belt in this series. Kohli batted at No.4 in the series to allow Rahul a run at the top of the order and scored 110 runs in three outings. After getting 20 in the first game, Kohli scored 47 from 38 balls and was instrumental in guiding India to a decent first innings score in the second T20I. On a Cardiff pitch where every Indian batsman struggled to get going, Kohli showed why he is the best batsman in the team. When boundaries were hard to come by he relied on stealing singles and doubles. In the last match too, Kohli’s 43 helped India cross the finish line.
Suresh Raina: Rating: 4, Verdict: Average
After a decent series against Ireland, Raina didn’t get much opportunity to shine in England. Out of the three matches, he got a chance to bat only in the second T20I in Cardiff. Raina scored a cautious 27 from 20 balls and added 57 crucial runs with skipper Kohli to take India to 148/5. But it is clear that Raina remains an important part of the team’s plans in the shorter versions and he will look for better performances in the upcoming ODIs.
MS Dhoni: Rating: 5, Verdict: Average
Mahendra Singh Dhoni got a chance to bat in just one match of the series. In the second game in Cardiff, Dhoni continued his good form and scored 32 from 24 balls. His innings included five fours. He was as steady as ever behind the stumps and set two new world records during the third T20I. Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to take 50 catches in T20Is and also the first wicket-keeper to take five catches in one innings.
Hardik Pandya: Rating: 6, Verdict: Good
This was a memorable series for all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he delivered, both with the bat and the ball. He had decent outings with the ball in the first two matches and picked up a wicket each in both encounters. Come the third match, Pandya came up with the goods and returned with figures of 4/38 from his four overs. The Gujarat boy shone with the bat too as he smashed 33 runs from 14 balls in the Bristol T20I, taking India to a victory.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rating: 3, Verdict: Poor
Touted as one of the best bowlers in world cricket at the moment, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a quiet series against England. Playing in two matches, Kumar had just one wicket against his name. More importantly he gave away 45 runs in the first T20I in Manchester. He did make amends in the next encounter with his effort of 1/19, but that was not enough to deny England a victory.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Rating: 4, Verdict: Average
Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has a happy knack of picking wickets, but that wasn’t the case against England. After a good series against Ireland, Chahal had ordinary outing against the English side. In the three matches he played, Chahal bagged only one wicket. Having said that he contained the runs well and gave away just 92 runs from the 72 balls he delivered in the series.
Kuldeep Yadav: Rating: 7, Verdict: Very Good
Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav just showed why he is a vital cog in the Indian team when it comes to limited-overs cricket. He started the series with a bang and claimed career-best figures of 5/24 in the first match. Though in the following match he could not replicate his performance and went wicketless. He will have an important role to play in the upcoming ODI series too.
Umesh Yadav: Rating: 7, Verdict: Very Good
Fast Bowler Umesh Yadav has been in scorching form for the past few months and has managed to trouble batsmen with his pace and bounce. This time too he picked up wickets at regular intervals and delivered for the team. He was impressive in the first encounter where he bagged 2/21. It seems like Yadav has discovered some fire in the shorter forms too and can be an asset in the challenges coming up.
Siddarth Kaul: Rating: 6, Verdict: Good
Siddarth Kaul got just one game in the entire series and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. When all the bowlers were leaking runs in the third T20I, Kaul managed to put brakes on the scoring rate and returned with figures of 2/35. He is gaining a reputation of a good death overs bowler after his IPL exploits and will be in India’s plans going forward though he isn’t in the ODI squad.
Deepak Chahar: Rating: 3, Verdict: Poor
Deepak Chahar is the newest entrant to Team India. The 25-year-old made his India debut in the third match and managed to pick up a wicket too. Chahar, who relies on swing, didn’t have a very pleasant outing and was hit for 43 runs by the England batsmen. But despite this ordinary performance, he has the skills to be a regular part of the set-up.
First Published: July 9, 2018, 12:51 PM IST