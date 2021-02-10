CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England: Tendulkar-Cook Trophy? Monty Panesar Suggests Test Series be Renamed

India vs England: Tendulkar-Cook Trophy? Monty Panesar Suggests Test Series be Renamed

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has suggested that India England Test series be renamed to 'Tendulkar Cook Trophy.'

India vs England: Tendulkar-Cook Trophy? Monty Panesar Suggests Test Series be Renamed

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has suggested that India-England Test series be renamed to 'Tendulkar Cook Trophy.' Monty's suggestions have polarised fans on social media who feel it will have a nomenclature similar to Border-Gavaskar Trophy where a series is named after two legends of the game. Currently the India-England Test Series is called the Pataudi Trophy named after former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Nasser Hussain Hails Joe Root, Says England Captain Can Break All Records

Earlier India lost the first Test match quite badly and the captain criticised the way team carried itself on the field.

India were beaten badly in the first Test match in Chennai and with this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Skipper Kohli himself lamented the body language "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

New SG Ball with 'Pronounced Seam, Harder Core' Doesn't Live Up to The Hype

An in-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three. Joe Root had won the toss and England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India and the hosts could not even cross the 200-run mark in reply before they were bundled out. The win for England also snapped India's unbeaten run in home Test matches that stretches back to February 2017, during which time India had not lost 15 Test matches at home.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches