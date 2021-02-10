India vs England: Tendulkar-Cook Trophy? Monty Panesar Suggests Test Series be Renamed Former England spinner Monty Panesar has suggested that India England Test series be renamed to 'Tendulkar Cook Trophy.'

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has suggested that India-England Test series be renamed to 'Tendulkar Cook Trophy.' Monty's suggestions have polarised fans on social media who feel it will have a nomenclature similar to Border-Gavaskar Trophy where a series is named after two legends of the game. Currently the India-England Test Series is called the Pataudi Trophy named after former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Eng v India test series should be called "Tendulkar Cook trophy " because both have highest test runs for their countries,they played a lot against eachother and we know Tendulkar is the biggest legend and we dont have a series named after him. @englandcricket @BCCI #INDvENG — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 10, 2021

Earlier India lost the first Test match quite badly and the captain criticised the way team carried itself on the field.

India were beaten badly in the first Test match in Chennai and with this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Skipper Kohli himself lamented the body language "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

An in-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three. Joe Root had won the toss and England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India and the hosts could not even cross the 200-run mark in reply before they were bundled out. The win for England also snapped India's unbeaten run in home Test matches that stretches back to February 2017, during which time India had not lost 15 Test matches at home.