India vs England Test Series to Go Ahead as Planned, ECB Denies Receiving Request For Rescheduling
On Thursday, it was widely reported that the Indian cricket board has informally discussed with the ECB the possibility to reschedule the Test series.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 21, 2021, 10:11 AM IST
Rejecting media reports claiming that the BCCI has requested to tweak the upcoming India-England five-match Test series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said the there has been no such communication between the two parties and that the tour will go ahead as planned.
“We talk to the BCCI on a regular basis about a wide range of issues especially as we address the challenges of Covid-19, but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five Test series as is scheduled,” Cricbuzz quoted an ECB spokesman as saying.
On Thursday, it was widely reported that the Indian cricket board has informally discussed with the ECB the possibility to reschedule the Test series so as to carve out a window for its suspended IPL 2021 season.
BCCI reportedly is looking at advancing the start of the tour, currently slated to being from August 4, by a week. This means the tour will also end at least seven days earlier than originally planned (September 14) meaning there will be a window of four weeks for them to complete the remainder of the season which was suspended earlier this month.
The Indian team is expected to depart for the tour of England in the first week of June following which they will undergo quarantine. They will play a total of six Tests in UK including the final of the ICC World Championship against New Zealand from June 18 in Southampton.
Should the ECB accept to the request, it will end up affecting its own domestic schedule. The Hundred is set to get underway from July 21 and advancing the start of India series by a week means the participation of England Test stars will be impacted.
Also, several several matches of The Hundred are scheduled to be played at the Test venues which will also require tweaking and throw up more logistical challenges.
