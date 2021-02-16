CRICKETNEXT

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of England, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday.

India vs England: 'The Better Team Won' - Social Media Reacts to India's Hammering of England in Chennai

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of England, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday. Debutant Patel made full use of favourable conditions to bag 5-60 in 21 overs while Ashwin finished with a match-haul of eight wickets, not to forget his classy hundred with the bat, demolishing England for a paltry 164 on the fourth day in pursuit of an impossible 482-run target. India have risen to second in the WTC standings and need to at least win one more and draw another in the four-match series to make the cut for the final in June.

The thumping nature of the victory led to plenty of plaudits on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.

After a crushing 227-run defeat in the first Test, Virat Kohli couldn't have imagined a better comeback going into the crucial Day/Night Test in Ahmedabad in just over a week's time.

