India vs England: 'The Better Team Won' - Social Media Reacts to India's Hammering of England in Chennai

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of England, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday. Debutant Patel made full use of favourable conditions to bag 5-60 in 21 overs while Ashwin finished with a match-haul of eight wickets, not to forget his classy hundred with the bat, demolishing England for a paltry 164 on the fourth day in pursuit of an impossible 482-run target. India have risen to second in the WTC standings and need to at least win one more and draw another in the four-match series to make the cut for the final in June.

The thumping nature of the victory led to plenty of plaudits on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Better team wins Test and are now favourite to take the series. New Zealand, see you soon at Lord's #WorldTestChampionship — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 16, 2021

England thrashed by India ... 2 questions : why did England change a winning team ....injuries accepted . Rotation policy ...really ? Too tired after one test which you’ve won at a canter...? — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) February 16, 2021

You know where England lost this test.. it was in the last one, when they had a mindset to secure a draw first by delaying the declaration in the 2nd innings. It just reflected the mental space they were in. Allowed India 🇮🇳 to bowl them out. #littlethingsmatter. @BCCI #INDvENG — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) February 16, 2021

2 very good Test matches so far between 2 very good teams in #INDvENG Honours even going into the 3rd. Cannot wait for the next one @BCCI Love seeing something in the wicket, makes great viewing & entertaining cricket 🏏 individuals will thrive #Rootstest #Ashwinstest #Tests — Ryan Sidebottom 💙 (@RyanSidebottom) February 16, 2021

When winning too, a champion team must keep working on itself. One area of improvement for India is the handling of DRS. Need a Calmer, more mature approach to it.#INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 16, 2021

Bounced back with a vengeance did #teamIndia #INDvENG Well done ..now the series is beautifully setup with the Day/Night test crucial ..Looking forward to it — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) February 16, 2021

After a crushing 227-run defeat in the first Test, Virat Kohli couldn't have imagined a better comeback going into the crucial Day/Night Test in Ahmedabad in just over a week's time.