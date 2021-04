India vs England: The Intent in this Virat Kohli Side is Ravi Shashtri's Contribution, Says Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer and now a full-time cricket expert and commentator, Ajay Jadeja is all praises for coach Ravi Shastri and believes he is the one running the Virat Kohli-led side. Over the past four years, under Kohli's captaincy and equally supported by Shastri's coaching mantras, this Indian side has accomplished so much, especially in Tests.

They have defeated Australia in their home groundtwice and are now going to face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's in June. Team India defeated a formidable England side on the home turf 3-1 and booked a spot for themselves in the final.

Speaking toCricbuzz, the former right-handed batsman and vice-captain said that there is no doubt it's Kohli's side, but Shastri is the one running it. "The intent has been visible, not only today but for the last 3-4 years," Jadeja said.

Jadeja said that thinking is instilled in the present side, adding the generation too is such.There's no denying that India has emerged as one of the strongest sides in the recent past. Their bench strength is stronger than most of the other sides. In fact, in the recently concluded tour of Australia, India defeated the Kangaroos despite the absence of six regular test players.

And they repeated the same story back home. After losing the first Test against the visitors, India came back strongly and handed the Englishmen three crushing and consecutive defeats. The Test victory was backed by convincing performance in T20s as Indian trumped England 3-2 in the 5-match series.

The ODIs are currently underway in Pune. In the first game on Tuesday, India defeated the Eoin Morgan-led side by 66 runs. Chasing a 318-run target, Jason Roy and Johny Bairstow gave England a flying start, but some sharp bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur ensured India's comeback.