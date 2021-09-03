India vs England: 'These Guys Are Teasing Me With Ian Botham's Name,' Reveals Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur, who got to a 31-ball 50 in the fourth Test at The Oval against England, revealed that his teammates are teasing him naming him ‘Beefy’, after England’s former allrounder Ian Botham. Thakur had overtaken Botham in the list of fastest Test fifties in England. Thakur walked in with India in trouble, and his smashing 57 off 36 powered India to 191. India seemed set for a score below 150 before Thakur’s counter attack.

“I was not aware of it (Ian Botham’s record). But it’s always good to score important runs for the team. Yes, these guys are teasing me with his name. But I think it’s good to be compared with the greats of the game," Shardul told the host broadcasters Sky Sports.

“When Rishabh got out, it was important for me to play such an innings. There are two ways, either you can be patient and bank on the partner to score runs or go and hit it. But at the end of the day, you have to score the runs. I think there is no right way of scoring runs. Runs are runs. Today was a day where I could connect properly. So I kept going for the runs."

India then restricted England to 53 for 3 at stumps and Thakur said that 191 was a decent total for them to work with.

“Definitely, at one stage, we felt 150 or 170 as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. But 190 is a score, in the first innings, is going to count. Runs in the first innings are important and I think we have a chance.

“I think this pitch is good for both batsmen and bowlers. If you keep pitching in the right areas, something is there in the pitch. But at the same time, the margin of error is less as the batsman can score runs."

Thakur’s was the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in England. The distinction of the fastest belongs to Kapil Dev.

He walked to the crease with India disintegrating rapidly at 117 for six. He drove off the frontfoot and backfoot with real power. He pulled and flicked with equal ferocity. He was dropped by wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow just before his 50. Ultimately, he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes, who marked a notable return to Test cricket after an injury layoff.

(IANS inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here