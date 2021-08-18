India vs England: They Are Meant for Crisis Management-Former India Cricketer on Pujara, Rahane

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been soft targets for fans.

Whenever India loses a game, these two are the first to face the brunt of fans and the media alike. But time and again, this duo has served the team well. Even in the second innings against England at Lord’s, Rahane and Pujara played with bowler’s patience and hung on; at a time when the runs from their bats had dried up.

Speaking on the duo, former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad said that the likes of Pujara and Rahane are meant for crisis management.

“I think both are meant for that kind of situation (crisis management) every time there is a problem, these two have stood up. They take the pressure and do the needful. They hang on at any cost and get those runs. They showed it in Australia as well in touch and challenging circumstances. You see the Late Nawab of Pataudi was my captain and he said: “Once you reach that stage (playing for India), you as a batsman must know how to get runs and as a bowler, you should know how to get wickets. If not don’t waste your time, or don’t waste my time. Go back, learn and come back,” he told Cricketnext.com in an exclusive chat.

“In Test matches you have to bat according to the situation the team is in. In ODI’s you have 300 balls to play and 120 balls in Twenty20. In Test cricket, there is no question of time limit. You play over five days. You have sufficient time to get yourself in, your eye in, and your feet moving. You can get settled and start playing shots. It’s always good to wait and watch and make the bowlers make the mistake for you to score runs. That’s what Pujara is doing.”

He said that India must be playing some sort of practice games as they face a nine day off before the third Test begins at Headingly, Leeds.

“I would like to see a three-day game for the reserve players in the squad or if someone wants to have a good knock in order to get more confidence. Or some bowlers who want to get the feel of the grass. A side game would definitely benefit the reserve players.”

