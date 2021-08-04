CricketNext

India vs England: 'They Have Left Their Best Spinner Out'-Top Reactions as Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Dropped for 1st Test
India vs England: 'They Have Left Their Best Spinner Out'-Top Reactions as Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Dropped for 1st Test

Ashwin has been dropped from the first Test against England at Trent Bridge, leading to exaggerated reactions from fans and pundits alike.

Despite a superb performance in the county game leading to the first Test match, Ashwin faced the axe at Trent Bridge.

Despite warming up in style for the five match Test series, India’s prime spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped for the series opener at Nottingham, Trent Bridge. This came as a huge shocker for many pundits and fans who were not expecting to see the Tamil Nadu cricketer on the bench. Only recently he took a six-for in a county game against Somerset where he represented Surrey; but, the team management went ahead with a four-pronged pace attack.

England will be batting first as they have won the coin toss;  India’s four pacers will be Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur which means Ishant Sharma misses out too.

Earlier Ravichandran Ashwin sounded a warning bell for the English batsmen ahead of the five-Test series with a superb match-turning spell of 6 for 27 as Surrey bundled out Somerset for 69 in their second innings of the English County Championship contest here.

Looking to get some quality match practice ahead of joining the Indian in Durham on Thursday, Ashwin did more than enough with 58 overs under his belt and a match haul of 7 for 127. If the first innings was used towards about building bowling workload and hitting the good areas, the second innings was more about showing his skill-sets with the famous carrom ball bamboozling opposition batsmen.

In fact, the veteran off-spinner bowled 15 unchanged overs with the new Dukes and got able support from left arm spinner Dan Moriarty who took 4 for 20 as Somerset were all out for 69 in only 29.1 overs after scoring 429 in their first essay. This was after Surrey was all-out for 240, adding only a single run to their overnight score of 239 for eight. Surrey now chase a 258-run target.

(With agencies)

first published:August 04, 2021, 15:38 IST