India vs England: 'They Have Left Their Best Spinner Out'-Top Reactions as Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Dropped for 1st Test

Despite warming up in style for the five match Test series, India’s prime spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped for the series opener at Nottingham, Trent Bridge. This came as a huge shocker for many pundits and fans who were not expecting to see the Tamil Nadu cricketer on the bench. Only recently he took a six-for in a county game against Somerset where he represented Surrey; but, the team management went ahead with a four-pronged pace attack.

Ashwin out. Is it only because Jadeja is expected to bat better? This might make some of the English batsmen really happy. #ENGvIND— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 4, 2021

England will be batting first as they have won the coin toss; India’s four pacers will be Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur which means Ishant Sharma misses out too.

India picked two spinners for the WTC final on a green pitch under the clouds, but they have picked four quicks here and left their best spinner out— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 4, 2021

Earlier Ravichandran Ashwin sounded a warning bell for the English batsmen ahead of the five-Test series with a superb match-turning spell of 6 for 27 as Surrey bundled out Somerset for 69 in their second innings of the English County Championship contest here.

Looking to get some quality match practice ahead of joining the Indian in Durham on Thursday, Ashwin did more than enough with 58 overs under his belt and a match haul of 7 for 127. If the first innings was used towards about building bowling workload and hitting the good areas, the second innings was more about showing his skill-sets with the famous carrom ball bamboozling opposition batsmen.

If Stokes had been playing, I think Ashwin would have too. https://t.co/s4yUhdMNZF— Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) August 4, 2021

One player who showed intent by smashing a hundred on a turning track in Chennai and even played a County game to prepare for the tour during break period is going to warm the bench at Nottingham. Nobody has showed more intent than Ashwin. Has done everything the team asks for.— Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 4, 2021

As expected, India takes the second approach. Ashwin misses out to Shardul.#ENGvIND https://t.co/vvMER2g942— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 4, 2021

R Ashwin left out of the playing XI is a proper WTF moment. #INDvENGThe last time Ashwin bowled in England was about three weeks back. And he took 6 for 27 in 15 overs. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) August 4, 2021

In fact, the veteran off-spinner bowled 15 unchanged overs with the new Dukes and got able support from left arm spinner Dan Moriarty who took 4 for 20 as Somerset were all out for 69 in only 29.1 overs after scoring 429 in their first essay. This was after Surrey was all-out for 240, adding only a single run to their overnight score of 239 for eight. Surrey now chase a 258-run target.

