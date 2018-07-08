Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Third T20I in Bristol: Rohit Ton Helps India Win by 7 Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 8, 2018, 10:03 PM IST

3rd T20I, County Ground, Bristol 08 July, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat England by 7 wickets

Man of the Match:

Live Blog

Highlights

21:58(IST)

Hardik Pandya's final six to clinch the game with 8 balls to go in the match has given India the three match T20 International series against England 2-1. Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten with him on 100. 

21:57(IST)

Jordan's over begins with a boundary of the first ball to Rohit Sharma before he completes his century. After that, Hardik Pandya lofted him over his head back down the ground for a six to clinch a seven wicket win at Bristol. 

21:56(IST)

CENTURY! Rohit Sharma takes a single at third man to bring up his 3rd T20 International hundred. This has been a brilliant innings under pressure. 

21:54(IST)

David Willey comes in for his third over, and after Hardik takes a single of the first ball, Rohit very smartly paddles him away to fine leg for a boundary. That's followed up with a single, before Pandya absolutely carts him away for a six and a boundary on the off-side. The final ball of the over makes things worse as Pandya dabs it down to third man for another boundary to make it a massive 20 run over. India are 190/3 after 18 overs and Rohit Sharma is five runs away from his century 

21:48(IST)

After the first couple of balls, Hardik took a single and Rohit Sharma stepped up to the plate and smashed Jake Ball for another boundary. Both the batsmen then took singles of the last two balls to make it a 15 run over. This Jake Ball has turned the momentum back for India after a couple of tight overs before that. India are 170/3 after 17 overs. 

21:46(IST)

FOUR and FOUR: Hardik Pandya smashes Ball over mid-off first before guiding his over-pitched ball to a square third man area for two consecutive boundaries to start of the over with. 

21:44(IST)

England get in a tight over with Adil Rashid bowling to Hardik Pandya, the new man at the crease, and keeping him silent. Pandya and Sharma can only manage four singles of the 16th over as India move to 155/3. India need 44 from 24 balls now. 

21:41(IST)

Jordan's third over is an excellent one for England as he gave away only three runs, including one wide, and took the important wicket of Virat Kohli. India are 151/3 after 15 overs.  

21:40(IST)

WICKET: India captain Virat Kohli (43) smashes it straight back to Chris Jordan who had no problems taking that catch to make it a good over for England. India now are 151/3 with one ball to go in the 15th over.

21:37(IST)

India have brought up 150 runs in their chase and are now 49 runs away from the series win. Jordan is in the attack for his third over where he has bowled one legitimate delivery apart from a wide to start with. 

21:35(IST)

Plunkett's third over saw Kohli force the umpires into a change of ball after he absolutely clattered the second ball of the over for a flat and hard six over long off. Kohli and Rohit, then took a risk-free approach for the final four balls of the over. The duo took three singles, before Rohit lofted Plunkett over the covers for a boundary in the gap. India are 148/2 after 14 overs. 

21:29(IST)

Chris Jordan returns to the attack and with some help from his fielders along with his variations in bowling, he bowls a tight first five balls in the over wherein both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail to get him away for runs. But it's all spoilt on the last ball as Rohit flicks him away majestically for a six over square-leg. India are 135/2 after 13 overs. 

21:23(IST)

Rashid's third over is another good one for India. Rohit takes a single of the first ball and hands the strike to Kohli, who stepped out on the third ball and clattered it for a six over mid-wicket. That was followed up by a couple of singles shared by both the batsmen as India move to 125/2 after 12 overs. Well on track to chase down 199. 

21:21(IST)

Lliam Plunkett gets taken for a whole lot of runs by Rohit Sharma towards the end of the over, but before that it was Kohli who was looking to get a boundary of the first ball with a pull shot. Kohli though had to settle for a two of the first ball, and almost was caught out as he sent the second delivery towards mid-wicket. Kohli took five runs of Plunkett's first three balls, after which Rohit Sharma hammered him for a clean and long six and then deftly played him away to third man for a boundary. The offer got India 16 runs. Score 116/2 after 11  overs. 

21:16(IST)

Rashid is welcomed to the crease for his second over by a cut by Kohli which races away to the boundary. The Indian captain then picked up a couple of runs with a crisp drive to long off before handing the strike over to Rohit Sharma by taking a single. Rohit was beaten by the flight of Rashid's delivery as he tried to slog sweep him, but threw caution to the wind and took a two of the last ball to make it a nine run over. India are 100/2 after 10 overs. 

21:14(IST)

Stokes comes back for his second over where he concedes 9 runs which is par for the course here in Bristol. Other than the Rohit boundary to bring up his half-century, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been doing well to rotate the strike regularly so that the dot balls don't add to the runrate pressure. India are 91/2 after 9 overs. 

21:11(IST)

Half-century! Rohit Sharma hooks the bouncer from Stokes to fine leg for a boundary and completes his half-century. He is in the mood from the looks of it. 

21:10(IST)

Adil Rashid comes into the attack and his first over sees him concede 10 runs, with Rohit Sharma cutting him away crisply for a boundary right in the middle of the over. Rohit tried to attack him of the first ball itself and managed only 2 runs then. Both Kohli and Rohit made sure there were no dot balls and continued to rotate the strike until the bad ball came through. India are 82/2 after 8 overs. 

21:05(IST)

Fantastic over by Ben Stokes who has just returned to the international set-up after recovering from an injury lay-off. Bowling to the duo of Kohli and Sharma in the seventh over the innings, Stokes stuck to a good line and length and bowled tightly and has slowed things down in terms of runs as he conceded only a single to both the batsmen. India are 72/2 after 7 overs.

21:01(IST)

Expensive Jake Ball over keeps India's momentum going but they have lost the wicket of an in-form KL Rahul. The centurion from the first match started the over with a massive six on the leg side before getting out which brought Virat Kohli into the middle. Kohli, once on strike took a couple to get off the mark before majestically flicking through midwicket to pick up a boundary. At the end of the powerplay India are 70/2. 

20:57(IST)

WICKET: KL Rahul (19) was looking to hit a second maximum in as many balls and is caught at long on by Chris Jordan off the bowling of Jake Ball. India are 62/2.  

20:54(IST)

50 is up for India in the fifth over here, KL Rahul slices one for six. That wasn't even hit from the middle of the bat but it still has enough to go all the way. India are 56/1 after 5 overs

20:50(IST)

Rohit smashes another six behind fine leg for a maximum, he seems to be in great touch here. India are off to a flier here and are already 43/1 after 4 overs here

20:48(IST)

SIX! Rohit Sharma is taking this chase head on here, first a boundary on the off-side and then Jordan pitches up to see the ball deposit over his head and into the stands. India are 37/1 after 3.4 overs here

20:45(IST)

Rohit Sharma is the fifth batsman to complete 2000 runs in T20I after V Kohli- 56 innings, M Guptill-67 innings, B McCullum-66 innings and S Malilk-92 innings.

20:42(IST)

FOUR! Rahul is off the mark in some style here, plays it straight down the ground and past the bowler for a boundary. India are 25/1

20:40(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs, Willey strikes. It was onto the pads and Dhawan looks to hit it past short fine-leg for a boundary but Jake Ball does well to take a diving catch. India are 21/1 after 2.1 overs here

20:39(IST)

A couple of boundaries in the second over as well there, past short fine-leg the first and then behind square leg.. India are 21/0 after two overs

20:34(IST)

FOUR! Crunching shot that from Shikhar Dhawan, hits it all along the ground and through the covers. Ball rushes away to the boundary. India are 10/0 after the first over here.

20:32(IST)

SIX! Rohit starts the chase in some style here, a couple of steps down the wicket and then just picks it from his pads to deposit it over the mid-wicket fence for a six. 

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot as England's Jos Buttler keeps wicket during the third international Twenty20 cricket match between England and India at The Brightside Ground, Bristol on July 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB

Latest Update Ind vs Eng 3rd T20I: : India captain Virat Kohli (43) smashes it straight back to Chris Jordan who had no problems taking that catch to make it a good over for England. India now are 151/3 with one ball to go in the 15th over.

The live telecast of 3rd T20 international match between ind vs eng will start at 6:30 PM (IST) on July 8, 2018(Friday) in Bristol. England vs India, 3rd T20 International live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
India will look to extend their unbeaten T20I series record against a resurgent England in the third and final match of series at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday. India have won five consecutive bi-lateral series stretching back to September 2017. The last time India lost a bilateral T20I contest was against West Indies in July 2017 (one-off match). India's last series defeat with more one T20I game also came against the reigning T20I champions, in Florida in 2016.
In between those two losses to West Indies, India beat England 2-1 in a three-match T20I series at home in January 2017. That contest is notable because India were 1-0 down, and came back to win the series 2-1. However, preserving that impressive record will require India to find their best form against a resurgent England. Following an 8-wicket defeat in the series opener at Manchester, the hosts hit back strongly in the second, winning the match by five wickets to force the series into a decider.
The key to India’s success may well lie yet again with the wrist-spinners, especially Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav scalped a career-best 5/24 in the first match but was rendered ineffective in the second where he recorded figures of 0/34. While his spin twin Yuzuvendra Chahal has claimed just one wicket in the two matches he has played so far in the series.
"They (England batsman) played Kuldeep really well. They did their homework on Kuldeep and they reaped the rewards. I think we competed quite well but England were the better side, that’s why they came through today (Friday)," Kohli said after the defeat in Cardiff.
India are already without the services of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the series and therefore, the job of rattling the oppositions batting-order remains with the wrist-spinners with fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not having made a very strong impression just yet. Yadav has managed to pick four wickets in two outings in the series so far but has leaked runs. Kumar has struggled of late and has just three scalps under his belt in his last five T20I innings.
India's top-order conundrum also remains a talking point for the team management ahead of the clash. The presence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan has meant the in-form KL Rahul hasn’t been batting at his 'favourite' opening slot and it remains to be seen if India will consider restoring him to that role and dropping Sharma lower down the order.
England will be strengthened further by the return of all-rounder Ben Stokes from injury though it creates a selection headache for skipper Eoin Morgan. Alex Hales was included in the side in place of the injured all-rounder, but having starred in the series levelling win on Friday, he will surely retain his spot.
"He (Ben Stokes) comes into the squad for the next game and he is a fantastic player and it will be a difficult decision to make. We have made calls like this in the past and we will make the call for the benefit of the team and put out our strongest XI," Morgan told reporters after the second T20I.
"Alex (Hales) always makes it difficult particularly in T20 cricket. He has played a lot of T20 for us and he is a very experienced campaigner. An innings like that gives him a pretty strong case for the next game," he added.

Squads:
England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes.
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

