India vs England, Third T20I in Bristol: Rohit Ton Helps India Win by 7 Wickets

David Willey comes in for his third over, and after Hardik takes a single of the first ball, Rohit very smartly paddles him away to fine leg for a boundary. That's followed up with a single, before Pandya absolutely carts him away for a six and a boundary on the off-side. The final ball of the over makes things worse as Pandya dabs it down to third man for another boundary to make it a massive 20 run over. India are 190/3 after 18 overs and Rohit Sharma is five runs away from his century
After the first couple of balls, Hardik took a single and Rohit Sharma stepped up to the plate and smashed Jake Ball for another boundary. Both the batsmen then took singles of the last two balls to make it a 15 run over. This Jake Ball has turned the momentum back for India after a couple of tight overs before that. India are 170/3 after 17 overs.
Plunkett's third over saw Kohli force the umpires into a change of ball after he absolutely clattered the second ball of the over for a flat and hard six over long off. Kohli and Rohit, then took a risk-free approach for the final four balls of the over. The duo took three singles, before Rohit lofted Plunkett over the covers for a boundary in the gap. India are 148/2 after 14 overs.
Chris Jordan returns to the attack and with some help from his fielders along with his variations in bowling, he bowls a tight first five balls in the over wherein both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail to get him away for runs. But it's all spoilt on the last ball as Rohit flicks him away majestically for a six over square-leg. India are 135/2 after 13 overs.
Rashid's third over is another good one for India. Rohit takes a single of the first ball and hands the strike to Kohli, who stepped out on the third ball and clattered it for a six over mid-wicket. That was followed up by a couple of singles shared by both the batsmen as India move to 125/2 after 12 overs. Well on track to chase down 199.
Lliam Plunkett gets taken for a whole lot of runs by Rohit Sharma towards the end of the over, but before that it was Kohli who was looking to get a boundary of the first ball with a pull shot. Kohli though had to settle for a two of the first ball, and almost was caught out as he sent the second delivery towards mid-wicket. Kohli took five runs of Plunkett's first three balls, after which Rohit Sharma hammered him for a clean and long six and then deftly played him away to third man for a boundary. The offer got India 16 runs. Score 116/2 after 11 overs.
Rashid is welcomed to the crease for his second over by a cut by Kohli which races away to the boundary. The Indian captain then picked up a couple of runs with a crisp drive to long off before handing the strike over to Rohit Sharma by taking a single. Rohit was beaten by the flight of Rashid's delivery as he tried to slog sweep him, but threw caution to the wind and took a two of the last ball to make it a nine run over. India are 100/2 after 10 overs.
Stokes comes back for his second over where he concedes 9 runs which is par for the course here in Bristol. Other than the Rohit boundary to bring up his half-century, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been doing well to rotate the strike regularly so that the dot balls don't add to the runrate pressure. India are 91/2 after 9 overs.
Adil Rashid comes into the attack and his first over sees him concede 10 runs, with Rohit Sharma cutting him away crisply for a boundary right in the middle of the over. Rohit tried to attack him of the first ball itself and managed only 2 runs then. Both Kohli and Rohit made sure there were no dot balls and continued to rotate the strike until the bad ball came through. India are 82/2 after 8 overs.
Fantastic over by Ben Stokes who has just returned to the international set-up after recovering from an injury lay-off. Bowling to the duo of Kohli and Sharma in the seventh over the innings, Stokes stuck to a good line and length and bowled tightly and has slowed things down in terms of runs as he conceded only a single to both the batsmen. India are 72/2 after 7 overs.
Expensive Jake Ball over keeps India's momentum going but they have lost the wicket of an in-form KL Rahul. The centurion from the first match started the over with a massive six on the leg side before getting out which brought Virat Kohli into the middle. Kohli, once on strike took a couple to get off the mark before majestically flicking through midwicket to pick up a boundary. At the end of the powerplay India are 70/2.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
