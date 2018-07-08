India vs England, Third T20I in Bristol: Rohit Ton Helps India Win by 7 Wickets

21:21(IST)

Lliam Plunkett gets taken for a whole lot of runs by Rohit Sharma towards the end of the over, but before that it was Kohli who was looking to get a boundary of the first ball with a pull shot. Kohli though had to settle for a two of the first ball, and almost was caught out as he sent the second delivery towards mid-wicket. Kohli took five runs of Plunkett's first three balls, after which Rohit Sharma hammered him for a clean and long six and then deftly played him away to third man for a boundary. The offer got India 16 runs. Score 116/2 after 11 overs.