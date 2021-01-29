- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India vs England: This is All Virat Kohli Needs During Quarantine Days
. Dressed in a white T-shirt and pair of shorts, the skipper is making the most of his quarantine days before stepping on the ground.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 29, 2021, 7:55 PM IST
With nearly a week to go for the opening Test of India vs England series, preparations in the host city of Chennai are in full swing. Members of the India cricket team have already reached their hotel rooms where they will remain quarantined for the next six days. India captain Virat Kohli has also commenced his room-bound workout sessions.
Kohli, on Friday, took to his Instagram handle to share a snippet from his training hours. The 32-year-old can be seen focused on his fitness regime while listening to music. Dressed in a white T-shirt and pair of shorts, the skipper is making the most of his quarantine days before stepping on the ground. While sharing the video, he said that all one needs is PropheC music and gym equipment during quarantine days. Wishing everyone a great day, Kohli added a motivational note saying if one really wants, work can be put in anywhere.
Mayank Agarwal also shared pictures on his social media page giving a glimpse of his intense workout session ahead of the Test series. Ishant Sharma, who did not feature in the Test games against Australia, is making his way back into the squad. Spinner Axar Patel has also been included in the Test squad for the first two Test matches. Left-arm spinner T Natarajan who made his debut across all formats in the just-concluded tour of Australia, will not be a part of the England Tests. The first two Tests of the series will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. The first Test kicks off on February 5 and the second game will be held from February 13.
Here is the India Squad for the first two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.
