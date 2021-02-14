India vs England 2021: This Tweet from Rohit Sharma Captures the Essence of 'Rohika' Ritika Sajdeh Sharma, Rohit Sharma's wife was a bundle of nervous energy as her husband entered the nervous nineties against England on day 1 of the second Test match in Chennai. Rohit had to steer his way and played two maiden overs before he finally reached his seventh Test century.

Rohit Sharma Century Treats Fans on Return as India Post 300 on Day One

Meanwhile Ritika kept her fingers crossed and that's why Rohit's latest Tweet makes a lot of sense. Here is what he tweeted:

Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers pic.twitter.com/lsQ21f19Me — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 13, 2021

Rohit fans couldn't keep calm when they saw his tweet, this is how they reacted.

Earlier in the day, India posted a score of 300/6 in the first day.

Rohit Sharma scored his seventh Test century -- his first one year and after eight innings -- to help India reach the 300 for six wickets on the first day of the second Test against England at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahene scored 67 while Rishabh Pant was batting on 33 at close.

The other unbeaten batsman was debutant Axar Patel, who was on five, on a pitch that had started assisting spin from the first hour of the day. Sharma's counter-attacking 161 (off 231 balls, 18x4s, 2x6s) and his 162-run partnership with Rahane (149 balls, 9x4s) helped India recover following a poor start after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat. Later in the day, Pant (56 balls, 5x4s, 1x6) put up a 35-run stand with R. Ashwin (13). Axar has so far played seven balls so far and hit one boundary. India, who lost three wickets in the first session, didn't lose any in the second session and both Sharma and Rahane handled the England bowlers with ease.