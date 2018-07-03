India vs England: Three Key Player Battles to Look Forward to in Manchester

Ahead of the first T20I, we take a look at the key battles which might well decide the outcome of the first game.
Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav
Buttler is in the form of his life and having played successfully in the IPL, he does know what the Indian bowlers have to offer. But Kuldeep showed against Ireland in the two T20Is that he can spin a web with his variation and change of pace and it will be interesting to see how Buttler takes on the chinaman bowler.
Jason Roy vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Roy has shown some good performances against the Australian bowlers, but it wasn’t their best attack on offer. Also, with the kind of movement that Kumar manages to get with the new ball, the slips could very well come into play with Roy at the crease.
Liam Plunkett vs Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is in the form of his life and has given the Indian team quality starts at the top. But Plunkett’s awkward bounce off a length could trouble the left-hander who isn’t known to have a sound defence. While he bowled first change against Australia, skipper Morgan could be enticed to hand the new ball to the pacer against the southpaw.
Teams: India (from): Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.
England (from) : Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan.
First Published: July 3, 2018, 6:15 PM IST