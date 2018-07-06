Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: Three Key Player Battles to Watch Out For in Cardiff

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 6, 2018, 5:59 PM IST
England's Jos Buttler (C) looks on as India's Yuzvendra Chahal (front) drops a catch off his hit during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and India. (AFP PHOTO)

After a convincing win in the first T20I, India will be looking to seal the series with another solid performance in Cardiff. England, on the other side, will be looking to prove why they are among the most feared limited overs side in the world. They will be looking to mount a strong comeback in the second T20I after being completely outplayed in the first one.

As we build-up to the second T20I, here is a look at the key player battles which will be worth watching in Cardiff:

Jason Roy vs Umesh Yadav

As has been the case with Roy right through his career, he looks to keep playing his shots in an effort to make maximum use of the powerplay overs. Yadav though will once again look to use the extra pace to rattle the batsman like he did in the opening game of the series. Roy went for a flashy pull to a ball that stayed low and hurried in to rattle the stumps.

Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav

It will once again be about Buttler versus Yadav. Even though Yadav had the last laugh in the previous game, Buttler has put on a strong face and said that the English batsmen just need to read the angles that Yadav uses to get a hang of his bowling. The England opener will need to lead from the front to ensure that Yadav doesn’t cause another collapse like he did in the 14th over of the first T20I, dismissing Morgan, Root and Bairstow.

Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid

While Kohli returned to form with an unbeaten 20 in the first T20I, it will be interesting to see how he measures up to Rashid in the second game. Rashid did not have much to defend in the first game and yet, finished with figures of 1/25 from his four. He will look to bring the loop and guile in his arsenal into play in the second game and look to induce a false shot from the India skipper.

Squads: England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey

India: Virat Kohli (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

First Published: July 6, 2018, 5:58 PM IST

