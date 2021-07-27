India vs England: 'Time Off From Test Cricket Has Helped, Failure Makes You Strong' - KL Rahul

KL Rahul is high on confidence after scoring a century in the first-class warm-up game against County Select XI in Durham ahead of the first Test against England. Rahul, who last played a Test in West Indies in 2019, put himself back in contention scoring 101 batting in the middle order.

“It’s always good to get runs in the white kit. It’s been a while since I’d played a red-ball game, so it was very nice to be out there, and score runs. It’s important to stay patient and wait for my turn. I’ve been working on my game. It’s good to get some time in the middle and score some runs," Rahul told bcci.tv.

“I’ve always been confident. I’ve never really worried about confidence. It’s my self-belief that has gotten me so far, but it’s about maintaining a calm head, learning from your mistakes. I’m just enjoying my game. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve learnt from them. I get stronger. Like I said this is a good opportunity again, hopefully fingers crossed I can do the job for the team."

With Rishabh Pant testing positive for COVID-19 and Wriddhiman Saha too missing the game as he was in isolation, Rahul was also the wicketkeeper.

“It’s a good opportunity to test my body and wicketkeeping skills. The added responsibility made me really sore but apart from that, it was good time out and it gives me good opportunity to stay in the game. Especially when it is a practice game, sometimes it can feel longer. But when you’re wicketkeeping, you need to stay focused and you’re in the game all the time. So, I quite enjoyed it."

Rahul said the time away from the Test team helped him come back stronger.

“When I got dropped in 2018, I had to go back and discuss with coaches, watched a lot of videos to see where I was faltering and try to correct that. I’m happy, time off from Test cricket has helped. Like they say, failure makes you strong, makes you more focused and determined about the game. It’s no different for me. I’m looking forward to the opportunities, trying to stay a lot calmer and more disciplined."

Rahul had made 149 at The Oval when India last toured England.

“I remember The Oval being the best batting pitch we got in the whole series. At the back of my mind, I also knew it was the last game of the series and I hadn’t done well in the series. So, it was only realistic that I would have probably not gotten a chance in the next series."

