India vs England: 'Tremendous Competition' For Spots Adding to India's Better Performance

Former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad has made an interesting observation. According to him, a strong bench strength could be the reason behind India’s good performance in England. When asked about the ever increasing Indian batting average in the British Isles, which was 24 in 2018 tour and now stands 32, he said that stiff competition for playing eleven made sure that India as a team benefits the most.

“This is happening because there are tremendous competitions for places, batting or bowling. There are cricketers waiting in the wings to take over and take on the challenge. The eleven players in the side have seen it. They know that no one is indispensable. It’s not like the earlier days. Now the players deliver, the moment they get a chance, they want to prove themselves. The players with ability have proved,” he told Cricketnext.com in an exclusive chat.

“They have the potential and are exploring it to the maximum level. It’s always been difficult for India’s players in England. The ball moves a lot right through the day. You need a specific technique to bat and bowl. The line and length changes, the direction of the ball changes. The pace and bounce, they have got adjusted to all this peculiarity in England, so well and so quickly. The batting could have been even better, only the middle order should be consistent and get more runs. The average will be better than 32 plus,” he added.

He said he doesn’t see any changes in the playing eleven for the next two Test matches now that India have found the winning combination.

“Each and every one is giving more than a hundred percent. Who wants to take it easy, because once you have lost your position in the team, you are lost. Then you have to perform very well in the domestic season to get back into the team, and wait for the opportunity.”

