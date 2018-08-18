India vs England: Trent Bridge the Perfect Ground to be Coming to 2-0 Up, Says Stuart Broad

Loading...
Broad feels that England have managed to do well in the past at this venue and will look to pull-off something similar in the upcoming Test as well.
"It’s always a special feeling here walking through the gates. As an England side we’ve had some wonderful results here. It’s probably the perfect ground to be coming to 2-0 up," Broad was quoted as saying by ICC website. "I thrive off international cricket and big series and hopefully I can perform here.
"The biggest thing is trying to feel as at home as you can. International sport is always trying to drag you away from your comfort zone.
"Even little things like knowing the staff, saying hello to the stewards and knowing I’ll get well supported here helps. I’ve got memories of good performances for Nottinghamshire and England."
Broad will have happy memories of playing against India at this venue as in 2011, he devastated the visitors' batting line-up by picking his first half-trick in the longest format. However, the star pacer mentioned that he doesn't get motivated by personal milestones, but it is the collective effort of the team that really spurs him on.
"I don’t look at personal milestones. They don’t really drive me on. It’s more about the moments, like we had at Lord’s on Sunday after the second Test. Four or five hours passed away just chatting and listening to music," Broad said.
"You’re spurred on to want those moments again. I’m desperate to keep playing cricket for a considerable time yet. It’s moments like that and turning up here that make it so exciting. Times in the changing rooms after a win when you’ve worked so hard, there’s no better feeling. I want a good few more of those."
