India vs England: Twitter Full of Joy as Suryakumar Yadav Gets India Call-up At Last Suryakumar Yadav's call-up to the Indian cricket team for the T20I series against England led to many congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia on Saturday earned their maiden India call-up for next month's five-match T20 series against England as the selectors rewarded them for their stupendous performances in the IPL. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Bhuvneswar Kumar also returned to a fresh-looking squad. The selectors named a 19-man squad for the series starting March 12 in Ahmedabad with an aim to try out new faces such as Kishan, Yadav and Tewatia in a World Cup year. All three had a stellar IPL though Yadav has formed the backbone of Mumbai Indians' batting over the years.

As such, Surya's selection into the team was met with congratulatory messages from the cricket fraternity. Check out some of the best reactions below.

So good to finally @surya_14kumar in Team India 👏👏 Good luck — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2021

Congratulations to @surya_14kumar , @ishankishan51 and @rahultewatia02 for making it to the Indian team for the first time. Wish all of you a great future. # pic.twitter.com/Tfg0rN2Ouk — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 20, 2021

Congralutions on you maiden call in indian cricket tem. Gud luck to you https://t.co/xy4Co4QOMS — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) February 21, 2021

Finally the wait is over for @surya_14kumar congratulations buddy. Goodluck @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 for your debut guys — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 20, 2021

Questions were raised when Suryakumar Yadav did not make the team for the series in Australia but his long wait has finally ended.

Kishan too had a good IPL and has been in red hot form in white ball cricket. He got the call-up on a day when he smashed 173 off 93 balls for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Tewatia, who plays for Rajasthan Royals and Haryana, had smashed West Indian Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over in the IPL last year to pull off a stunning win for his team.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey have been dropped from the side while pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

All five games will be played in Ahmedabad.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.