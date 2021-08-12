India vs England: Twitterverse Accuse Sanjay Manjrekar of Inflicting Commentator's Curse on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a brilliant start in the second Test match against England at Lord’s after being sent to bat first by Joe Root. The duo forged a 126-run stand for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma taking the initiative in the partnership. It was India’s first 100-run opening stand in a Test match outside Asia since January 2011.

Joe Root then re-introduced his strike bowler Jimmy Anderson to make the most of the overcast conditions at Lord’s and his change worked wonders as he rammed through Rohit Sharma’s defence to clip the top of the off stump.

Coincidentally, this happened when former India player and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took over the mike and started praising Rohit Sharma for a world-class innings in tough Lord’s condition. Right after Manjrekar heaped praise on the fellow Mumbai-based cricketer, Rohit lost his wicket.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Rohit’s dismissal:

#INDvENGRohit sharma trying to score his first overseas test centurySanjay manjrekar with his panauti commentary skills pic.twitter.com/JoNHYfzdOR— De niro (@sanghideniro) August 12, 2021

Everytime Sanjay Manjrekar is commentating, do you guys also feel that there’s something bad around the corner? As soon as he started praising Rohit, felt he might lose his wicket #RohitSharma #ENGvIND— Piyush Choudhary. (@worshippiyush) August 12, 2021

i was thnkn Rohit Sharma was playing so well how d hell did he miss tht ball,Then came to knw Sanjay Manjrekar was on d mic.😂 pic.twitter.com/8FPIrsIMLJ— subin (@Being_Subin) August 12, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar starts talking up Rohit Sharma and he gets bowled.And I was like, kyon panwati laga raha hai.— Rashmi Singh Chauhan (Follow back) (@rashmiSing200) August 12, 2021

Commentator curse. Sanjay Manjrekar was speaking highly about this knock few seconds before Rohit got bowled.— Shruthi 🇮🇳 (@Shruthi26342848) August 12, 2021

Root has send a thank you card to Sanjay Manjrekar with a quarter of Naarangi. #ENGvIND— legendrock31 (@Munnaaaaahhhhh) August 12, 2021

Panauti @sanjaymanjrekar strikes again. @SonySportsIndia can you please tell me what needs to be done by us viewers to remove Sanjay Manjrekar out of the Commentary Panel for good. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vvzovvrwFK— Bargav Rangan (@animeshwar) August 12, 2021

He does what was expected of him when was brought in this session. I am talking of Sanjay Manjrekar.He came, he talked up Rohit in ways that were uneasy, and eventually delivered the commentator’s curse.— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) August 12, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar was appreciating the Rohit Sharma’s inning and he got out very next ball#ENGvsIND— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 12, 2021

The 83 runs scored in today’s match is Rohit Sharma’s highest score in Test cricket outside India. Prior to today, Sharma’s top score abroad was 79 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, made exactly six years ago in August 2015. Before that, Sharma had made 72 against New Zealand in Auckland in February, 2014.

