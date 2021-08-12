CricketNext

India vs England: Twitterverse Accuse Sanjay Manjrekar of Inflicting Commentator's Curse on Rohit Sharma

James Anderson celebrates taking Rohit Sharma's wicket (AP)

Rohit Sharma's century drought overseas seemed to be coming to an end on Thursday before James Anderson sneaked one through his defence to rattle his stumps.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a brilliant start in the second Test match against England at Lord’s after being sent to bat first by Joe Root. The duo forged a 126-run stand for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma taking the initiative in the partnership. It was India’s first 100-run opening stand in a Test match outside Asia since January 2011.

Joe Root then re-introduced his strike bowler Jimmy Anderson to make the most of the overcast conditions at Lord’s and his change worked wonders as he rammed through Rohit Sharma’s defence to clip the top of the off stump.

Coincidentally, this happened when former India player and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took over the mike and started praising Rohit Sharma for a world-class innings in tough Lord’s condition. Right after Manjrekar heaped praise on the fellow Mumbai-based cricketer, Rohit lost his wicket.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Rohit’s dismissal:

The 83 runs scored in today’s match is Rohit Sharma’s highest score in Test cricket outside India. Prior to today, Sharma’s top score abroad was 79 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, made exactly six years ago in August 2015. Before that, Sharma had made 72 against New Zealand in Auckland in February, 2014.

