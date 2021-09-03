CricketNext

India vs England: Umesh Yadav Grabs Limelight With Superb Spell; Enters Elusive 150 Club

Umesh Yadav celebrates the fall of Joe Root at Oval.

With this he also completed 150 Test wickets and got an entry to an elusive club which has Kapil Dev, Jawagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan as members. Dev was the fastest to the club with 39 matches, Umesh is the joint fourth fastest to the club with 49 games.

Umesh Yadav’s superb bowling saw him trending on Twitter and why not? He was playing the series for the first time as the team management didn’t find enough reasons to put his name in the eleven. And then Ashwin affair took all the limelight, and here was Umesh waiting for his turn and when it came, boom! He first got rid of England skipper Joe Root with a peach of a delivery on the first day itself. Let’s not forget, Root could have taken the game away from India like he did in Leeds and threatened to do in Lord’s.

Such ferocious was the delivery that it surprised one of the finest in modern-day cricket. And later as the game resumed on Day 2, Umesh struck once again, this time the victim was Craig Overton. Dawid Malan was his third victim; the Twitter went berserk.

Earlier Skipper Virat Kohli couldn’t convert his good start into a much-anticipated three-figure knock as India’s struggles against a high quality England seam and swing attack left them crawling at 122 for six at tea on the opening day of the fourth Test here.

Kohli (50 off 96 balls), who looked a few notches above his other batting colleagues, hit some delectable cover drives but the fast-rising Ollie Robinson (16-9-24-2) got one to rear up as the Indian skipper closed his bat face to provide Jonny Bairstow a regulation catch.

(With PTI Inputs)

first published:September 03, 2021, 16:53 IST